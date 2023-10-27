Chiquita Canyon Landfill relief funds deadline extended

Chiquita Canyon Landfill. | Photo courtesy of LA County Development Authority

Residents near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley have more time to apply for financial relief Friday after Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the deadline has been extended.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s deadline has been extended by 90 days giving residents in nearby communities until Jan. 31 to submit an application and supporting documents.

Barger said in a news release Thursday she was concerned that more applications have not been received for the relief program. The extension was in response to a letter submitted by the Val Verde Civic Association to Barger’s office.

“The insightful letter I received from the Val Verde Civic Association flagged some challenges local residents are facing. I believe it’s our duty to make sure we address those challenges head-on and meet residents where they are at, so extending this deadline made sense. Folks are undoubtedly experiencing financial hardships due to running their air conditioning systems non-stop. These utility relief funds can at least help mitigate the impact on residents’ wallets,” Barger said.

About 100 applications have been submitted as of Friday. County relief program planners estimated more than 900 households are eligible for relief funds.

The relief funds are for residents in the communities of Val Verde and Castaic to use toward utility and electricity expenses from May 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023.

Barger has directed her office to launch more outreach efforts, including using text alerts and distributing door hangars to inform residents how to apply.

Relief grants range from $1,000 to $2,000 per household. Visit ChiquitaCanyonLandfillRelief.lacda.org to apply online for the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program.

Appointments can be made by calling 626-547-4056.