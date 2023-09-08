AQMD issues order of abatement to Castaic landfill operators

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill. | Photo courtesy of the Center for Land Use Interpretation (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)

The operators of a landfill near Castaic have been ordered to investigate the cause of a chemical reaction creating odors that have become a nuisance in neighboring communities and how to reduce or eliminate the odors.

A hearing board with the South Coast Air Quality Management District met on Wednesday to discuss the complaints received from members of the community near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. The AQMD has received more than 2,000 complaints and issued more than 60 notices of violations to the landfill operators in recent months about the odors coming from the 639-acre landfill.

The AQMD hearing board issued an order of abatement at the meeting to further address the issue. It requires the facility to investigate the cause of the reaction which is creating elevated levels of dimethyl sulfide, or DMS, and to take steps to reduce the impact to the community until a way to eliminate the odor is discovered.

In the order of abatement, the landfill operators are expected to conduct odor surveillance at least twice daily, maximize the use of landfill gas flares, submit a monthly written report on landfill operations, organize a committee of experts to investigate the cause of the odor and chemical reactions, and expand the gas well system.

Additionally, the order requires the landfill operators to inspect the landfill cover each operating day, maintain trash odor mitigation efforts, and maintain and update an odor mitigation section on its website weekly.

Gas removal systems are ineffective in removing or treating DMS, the AQMD has reported. West Connections, the owner and operator of the landfill, says it is testing other ways to stop the chemical reactions and release of the gas, according to reports in the Daily News.

The odors were causing a nuisance to a “considerable number of persons,” the AQMD filed in a report for abatement on Aug. 14.

The AQMD told the Daily News the landfill operators do not know how to stop the release of DMS, or how to treat it, and reported the gas is not commonly found in landfills.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger opened a $2 million fund this week for affected households to apply and receive cash assistance to buy swamp coolers to swap for air conditioners, install weather-proof doors and windows and add insulation.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Grant Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, is offering instructions for affected residents and how to apply starting next week. Those interested in applying can visit chiquitacanyon.com.

“There is no doubt in my mind that residents who live near the landfill are suffering,” Barger said in a statement released Sept. 1. “My hope is that these funds will begin to provide some immediate and much deserved relief.”

The Chiquita Canyon facility is permitted to accept 6,200 tons of solid waste per day and operates from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.