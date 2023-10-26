fbpx Richard Roundtree, film-TV's Shaft, dies at age 81
Richard Roundtree, film-TV’s Shaft, dies at age 81

The Industry Oct 26, 2023
Richard Roundtree. | Photo courtesy of CelebHeights.com/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Richard Roundtree, who played the lead role in the movie series “Shaft,” has died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles, according to media reports Wednesday. He was 81.

His manager Patrick McMinn told TMZ Roundtree died Monday. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two months ago and his family was with him when he died.

Roundtree is best known for his role of detective John Shaft in the original “Shaft” movie franchise that began in 1971. He returned in the role in two sequels, “Shaft’s Big Score” in 1972 and “Shaft in Africa” in 1973.

He was nominated for New Star of the Year at the Golden Globe Awards for his performance in “Shaft.”

He also appeared in the “Shaft” TV series and was in the 2000 remake of “Shaft” with Samuel L. Jackson.

Additionally, Roundtree appeared in the miniseries “Roots” as Sam Bennett.

Gabrielle Union, who worked with Roundtree on the drama series “Being Mary Jane,” posted on social media that working with him was a dream.

“He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. … we all loved him,” Union posted on social media.

