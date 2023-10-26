fbpx Bat found in Orange park tests positive for rabies
Home / News / Health / Bat found in Orange park tests positive for rabies

Bat found in Orange park tests positive for rabies

Health Oct 26, 2023
Wild and domestic animals are susceptible to rabies. | Photos courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A bat recovered from Irvine Regional Park in Orange has tested positive for rabies, prompting authorities Wednesday to advise anyone who may have come in contact with it to come forward.

The rabid bat was found about 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot W at the park at 1 Irvine Park Road.

Anyone who may have touched the bat or had a pet that did was asked to come forward to be checked for possible medical care. Rabies is primarily transmitted by a bite from a rabid animal, but saliva from the infected animal can also pass on the virus.

Rabies is most often transmitted from bats, who have very tiny teeth so a bite may go unnoticed.

When symptoms emerge the infection is almost always fatal, so preventative treatment is especially important, health officials said.

Anyone who may have made contact with the bat was asked to call 714-834-8180 or 714-834-7792.

