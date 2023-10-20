fbpx LA County's unemployment rate increases slightly in September
LA County's unemployment rate increases slightly in September

LA County’s unemployment rate increases slightly in September

Business Oct 20, 2023
| Photo by MPPLLC45/Envato Elements
by
share with

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in September, up slightly from a revised 5% in August, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.1% rate was above the 4.5% rate from September 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the September unemployment rate was 3.7%, down slightly from 3.9% the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7% in September, 4.6% in August and 4% in September 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.8% in September, 3.8% in August and 3.5% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 20,200 positions between August and September to reach more than 4.6 million.

The government sector showed the biggest increase, adding 16,400 jobs, according to the EDD.

