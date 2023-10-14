City of Riverside invests another $3M in parks, recreation

Renderings show the planned new playground equipment for several Riverside parks. | Images courtesy of the city of Riverside

Riverside continued what officials deemed its “substantial” investment in the city’s parks and recreational facilities on Tuesday, allocating another $3 million for park equipment, renovations and repairs.

Last week’s appropriation drives total investments in Riverside parks for the year to nearly $23 million, according to city officials.

“Parks make life better,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement. “We know that being outdoors and connecting with nature is important to our mental health as well as our physical well-being. This funding is an important investment in our community, providing more opportunities to get outside and experience Riverside’s parks and open spaces.”

The City Council’s intention for the approved funding is to “revitalize the parks across the city with new playground and other amenities and create a positive gathering space for parents, children and grandparents,” city spokesman Phil Pitchford said in a statement. “The work also will improve the quality of the lake and golf course at Fairmount Park, one of Riverside’s signature park destinations.”

Some projects will be completed in time for the arrival of spring 2024, and others are expected to complete by the end of the summer.

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will purchase the new recreation equipment for nine park sites at a cost of $2.5 million, according to the city. The work will be done at these parks: Bergamont, Castleview, Collett, Dario Vasquez, Harrison, Hunt, Nichols, Taft and Thundersky.

Additional projects the council approved Tuesday include $1 million for dredging the lake at Fairmount Park and $800,000 to replace a fence at the park’s golf course, according to the city.

“The dredging will remove 1-3 feet of silt from the lake, which will improve the environment for fish and allow the city to bring back paddle boats at the park,” Pitchford said.

The council also approved another $1.2 million in park maintenance funds.

“This is a substantial level of improvements at our parks around the city, including playgrounds that will bring joy to children and families,” Mayor Pro Tem Erin Edwards said in a statement. “I am especially excited about Fairmount Park and the return of the paddle boats.”

According to Pitchford, “The latest outlay follows historic investments in parks not seen since the Riverside Renaissance nearly two decades ago. The funds are critical to maintaining 60 park properties, almost 3,000 acres of park land and approximately 350,000 square feet of building facilities.”

The council previously earmarked $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for a gymnasium at Bordwell Park and $1.8 million for improvements at Eldorado Park.

A second ARPA disbursement included $3 million for the Bordwell Park gym and $10 million for “deferred maintenance projects around the city,” including playground replacement, playground surfacing replacements, heating and air conditioning replacement at community centers, as well as parking lot and flooring renovations.