fbpx Santa Monica Pier to close for police, fire training
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Santa Monica Pier to close for police, fire training

Santa Monica Pier to close for police, fire training

LA County Oct 11, 2023

Santa Monica Pier. | Photo by David Vives on Unsplash

by
share with

Santa Monica police and firefighters already spent some well-publicized hours on the Santa Monica Pier this week when a man scaled the Ferris wheel while allegedly claiming to have a bomb, but they’ll return to the renowned tourist destination Thursday for a training exercise.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers and firefighters will be conducting a joint exercise on the pier from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday “to train our first responders and test their response to high-risk, complex, events involving multiple agencies.”

The pier will be closed to visitors during the exercise, which will include the use of “simunitions” and smoke to make the drill “look and sound real.”

“Combined with the help of volunteer actors from the community, we aim to make this training as realistic as possible to further prepare our personnel in the event of an actual active threat,” police said in a statement.

Signs will be placed in the area to alert passersby that the events are only a drill.

Police stressed that the training exercise has been scheduled since May, and it is not being done in response to Monday’s incident in which a man carrying a backpack scaled the pier’s Ferris wheel while allegedly claiming to be carrying an explosive device.

The man’s actions prompted an evacuation of the pier as police talked the man down and firefighters worked to rescue riders on the stopped wheel. The man eventually climbed off the Ferris wheel and was taken into custody, and no bomb was found.

More from LA County

Impact Oct 11, 2023
share with
Redondo Beach girl honored at White House for anti-harassment efforts by
LA County Oct 10, 2023
share with
2 deputies critically injured in trailer fire at Castaic detention center by
LA County Oct 10, 2023
share with
Another veteran prosecutor alleges Gascón retaliation by
Business Oct 09, 2023
share with
Hundreds of St. Francis medical workers go on strike by
LA County Oct 09, 2023
share with
Dueling holidays Monday mean closures, but LA schools in session by
Business Oct 09, 2023
share with
Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita by
More
Skip to content