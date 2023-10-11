Redondo Beach girl honored at White House for anti-harassment efforts

A 15-year-old from Redondo Beach dedicated to combating online harassment and abuse was among the 15 “Girls Leading Change” honored at the White House Wednesday in celebration of the International Day of the Girl.
Mona Cho is a member of the Beach Cities Health District’s Youth Advisory Council and the district’s newly created Youth Health & Safety Committee, where she leads a team of five students in a campaign to spread awareness on how to stay safe on social media, and to prioritize mental health online.
As part of this work, Mona created a short film that follows real-life stories of the impact of damaged digital footprints. Through the Plan USA Youth Leadership Academy, she leads the Digital Online Safety and Empowerment Initiative.
Mona hopes to continue using film as a tool to promote online safety and call for change.
Mona was the only Californian being honored at the noon Pacific Daylight Time celebration that was streamed at wh.gov/live.
The honorees were selected by the White House Gender Policy Council for their efforts in “leading change and shaping a brighter future in their communities across the United States,” according to the White House .
United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 on Dec. 19, 2011, declaring Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.
First lady Jill Biden hosted the first “Girls Leading Change” celebration at the White House.
“It is my honor to celebrate this exceptional group of ‘Girls Leading Change‘ at the White House,” Biden said in a statement. “These young women are protecting and preserving the earth, writing and sharing stories that change minds, and turning their pain into purpose.
“Together, they represent the potential of young people across the country, and it is my hope that others can learn from the power of their innovation, strength, and hope.”