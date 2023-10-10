fbpx SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP to resume talks Wednesday
Home / News / The Industry / SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP to resume talks Wednesday

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP to resume talks Wednesday

The Industry Oct 10, 2023

SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in front of Netflix’s New York offices. | Photo by Eden, Janine and Jim CC BY 2.0 DEED

Bargaining between representatives for the striking SAG-AFTRA actors union and the major studios is set to resume Wednesday, the union announced.

Representatives of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers met Monday, their fourth meeting in eight days, but were unable to reach agreement on a new contract.

The parties will work independently on Tuesday, according to the union.

The two sides also met Oct. 2, Wednesday and Friday, the first time they sat down with each other since the strike began July 14.

SAG-AFTRA’s demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.

