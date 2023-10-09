fbpx Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita

Bus driver union goes on strike in Santa Clarita

Business Oct 09, 2023
A Santa Clarita Transit bus. | Photo courtesy of Ponderosapine210/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

The bus driver union contracting with Santa Clarita Transit has gone on strike Monday halting service for hundreds of students and passengers in the city.

Santa Clarita Transit posted on its website service has been suspended on all commuter and most local routes.

The strike interrupts bus service for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District and passengers throughout the city.

The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for bus services. The union voted to authorize a strike on Sept. 15. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in the labor dispute, MV Transportation said in a statement.

The union notified Santa Clarita Transit on Sept. 28 of the decision to halt work, but delayed going on strike for a week.

City officials are encouraging both sides to continue negotiations and bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached.

Santa Clarita Transit provides a school tripper service for students in the Hart district who attend La Mesa Junior High School, Castaic High School, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

MV Transportation says it is working with the Hart district to provide a staggered bus service for students. The district has secured additional bus services with LA Charter in the event of any interruptions.

More from Business

Business Oct 09, 2023
share with
Hundreds of St. Francis medical workers go on strike by
Business Oct 07, 2023
share with
Dow again loses dismissal bid in Parkinson’s disease lawsuit by
Business Oct 07, 2023
share with
Kaiser health care employees return to work after 3-day strike by
Business Oct 07, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices drop for 8 days in a row by
Business Oct 04, 2023
share with
UCLA forecast: Nation avoids feared recession, but risks loom by
Business Oct 04, 2023
share with
Orange County sues Edison, T-Mobile over wildfires by
More
Skip to content