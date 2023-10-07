Indian tribe donates helmets, uniforms to high school football teams
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians on Friday donated 200 helmets and uniforms to three high school football teams in the Coachella Valley Unified School District.
The NFL approved- and used-Riddell SpeedFlex and Shute helmets and uniforms were donated to the football teams from Coachella Valley, Desert Mirage and West Shores high schools, according to a statement from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.
“I am personally committed to safety first with sports for all of our students, including my own children,” tribe chairman Darell Mike said in a statement. “We are donating the newest in football helmet technology, which are being used by the NFL and college teams. Our athletes deserve the same protection.”
The presentation of the new equipment took place at around 10 a.m. Friday at the school district’s headquarters in Thermal and featured tribal leadership and Superintendent Luis R. Valentino, athletic directors and other district officials.
According to tribe officials, the gift represents the deep ties between the tribe and the school district.
“This is a tremendous gift to our over 200 students who comprise the teams of our three high schools,” Valentino said in a statement.
“The generosity of Chairman Darrell Mike and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is not only supportive of enhanced safety standards, but the empowerment also given with the presentation of new gear and uniforms makes for proud players and an enhanced sense of team and school spirit.”