fbpx Indian tribe donates helmets, uniforms to high school football teams
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Indian tribe donates helmets, uniforms to high school football teams

Indian tribe donates helmets, uniforms to high school football teams

Riverside County Oct 07, 2023
Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, second from right, and area faculty members pose with football helmets donated by the tribe. | Photo courtesy of the Coachella Valley Unified School District
by
share with

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians on Friday donated 200 helmets and uniforms to three high school football teams in the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The NFL approved- and used-Riddell SpeedFlex and Shute helmets and uniforms were donated to the football teams from Coachella Valley, Desert Mirage and West Shores high schools, according to a statement from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

“I am personally committed to safety first with sports for all of our students, including my own children,” tribe chairman Darell Mike said in a statement. “We are donating the newest in football helmet technology, which are being used by the NFL and college teams. Our athletes deserve the same protection.”

The presentation of the new equipment took place at around 10 a.m. Friday at the school district’s headquarters in Thermal and featured tribal leadership and Superintendent Luis R. Valentino, athletic directors and other district officials.

According to tribe officials, the gift represents the deep ties between the tribe and the school district.

“This is a tremendous gift to our over 200 students who comprise the teams of our three high schools,” Valentino said in a statement.

“The generosity of Chairman Darrell Mike and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is not only supportive of enhanced safety standards, but the empowerment also given with the presentation of new gear and uniforms makes for proud players and an enhanced sense of team and school spirit.”

More from Riverside County

Business Oct 07, 2023
share with
Kaiser health care employees return to work after 3-day strike by
Business Oct 07, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices drop for 8 days in a row by
Crime Oct 06, 2023
share with
City of Riverside renames street to honor slain Winek family by
Crime Oct 05, 2023
share with
LA County spokesman arrested for alleged child porn possession by and
Politics Oct 05, 2023
share with
Use of ARPA funds for Coachella housing project draws criticism by
Business Oct 04, 2023
share with
Kaiser health care workers begin 3-day multistate strike by
More
Skip to content