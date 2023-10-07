Gun violence: Shooting incidents this past week in LA area

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

Another week in Los Angeles County passed with yet another spate of shooting incidents.

Man shot in Long Beach

A man was shot in Long Beach Saturday morning, but is expected to survive, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, after which the victim took himself to a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the hospital at about 1:10 a.m. located the victim, who reported that he was in a business when he heard multiple men arguing behind him. He then heard gunshots and discovered he had been shot.

“The suspects fled the scene before police arrived,” the department said. “Officers located evidence, including strike marks and bullet fragments, indicating a shooting had occurred. Suspect information and the motive for the shooting is under investigation. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police investigate shooting in Long Beach

Detectives were investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Long Beach, where officers recovered a bullet casing yet were unable to locate a victim.

Officers dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Iroquois Avenue regarding a shots call subsequently determined that a shooting occurred nearby on Atherton Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers at that location collected bullet casings and other evidence indicating that a shooting had occurred.

“The suspect fled the scene before police arrived,” police said. “Suspect information and motive for the shooting is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Man, woman wounded in alleged gang shooting near 110 Freeway

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were wounded in a gang-related shooting near the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Police said the assault stemmed from an argument between a suspect and the 21-year-old man, which escalated into a shooting. The suspect wounded the two victims before fleeing the scene. It was not immediately known if the shooter fled the location on foot or in a vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old woman to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The 21-year-old man took himself to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Man fatally shot by LAPD during traffic stop in Canoga Park

Police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in Canoga Park and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

It was reported at approximately 1:07 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers stopped a pickup truck at a CVS pharmacy at 21051 Sherman Way, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The driver had a gun, the LAPD said, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

ABC7 reported a second person had been detained by police.

It was not known whether the suspect brandished the gun or what, specifically, led to the shooting.

No officers were injured, police said.

Man fatally shot in South LA; six people detained

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area near Inglewood early Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of West 105th Street, near Western Avenue, just east of the border of Los Angeles and the unincorporated Westmont area, regarding a shots-fired call.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the man Friday evening as Idrissa Simpson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sheriff’s officials, six people were detained as potential witnesses and questioned. Deputies also detained a pair of vehicles matched the description of vehicles that witnesses reported left the scene.

Investigators have not determined a suspect or vehicle attributed to the fatal shooting, and continued an investigation late Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man, wife dead in Long Beach murder-suicide

An 81-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife were found dead in Long Beach Wednesday in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Homicide detectives responded to the 5600 block of Corso Di Napoli around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check on the couple, who were not answering the phone or the front door of their home, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers went inside and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, along with a man who appeared to have had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics pronounced both dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later identified the deceased as 75-year-old Judy Taylor and 81-year-old Lawrence Taylor.

Police said detectives recovered a firearm from the scene and the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information on the deaths was urged to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Woman wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A 32-year-old woman was in the hospital Wednesday after she was shot by an assailant in South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded to a shots fired call at 81st Street and Broadway at 1:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they learned the victim was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect approached her, drew a handgun and shot her, an LAPD officer told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Woman found shot inside tent near 110 Freeway

A woman was found shot in a tent Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles near the Fashion District.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division were called to Main and 17th streets at 2:25 am. when they learned the victim was sitting inside a tent under the Harbor (110) Freeway. A suspect approached her, began shouting and then began shooting at her, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Man shot to death in Cudahy

A 35- to 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Cudahy and Tuesday sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surround his death.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department deputies from the East Los Angeles Station were called at 9:04 p.m. Monday to the 4300 block of Elizabeth Street between Otis and Atlantic avenues regarding a gunshot victim, said homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man on motorcycle fatally shot in Hyde Park by suspect in vehicle

A man riding a motorcycle was fatally shot in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles by a suspect in a vehicle, who was being sought Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, who died at a hospital, Cervantes said. Authorities withheld the name of the man, who was 36, pending notification of his relatives.

Officers went to the shooting scene on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

“When the officers arrived, they located the victim lying in the street, next to his motorcycle, suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Preliminary investigation determined an unknown vehicle had been traveling alongside the victim on Crenshaw Boulevard before he was shot to death.”

No description was available of the suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide detectives at 323-786-5100, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Woman arrested following officer firing shots, pursuit and crash in San Pedro

A woman was taken into custody Sunday evening after allegedly causing officers to fire shots at her and to pursue her — a chase that ended with a crash in a San Pedro Target store parking lot.

The pursuit of the woman suspected in a shooting started at 9:18 p.m. and ended at 9:29 p.m. at Capitol Drive and Gaffey Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.

An ambulance was summoned to the crash scene for the suspect, Cervantes said. No officers were injured.

News video from the scene showed the crash scene was the Target parking lot.

Teen shot dead, three others wounded outside San Pedro party

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death and three other people were wounded outside a house party in San Pedro, authorities said Sunday.

Joseph Saldana was standing in front a residence in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive with three other people when one or more people approached them on foot at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and shot them, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Saldana, who was identified Monday by the LA County Medical Examiner’s office, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims, all said to be in their early 20s, were rushed to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD’s Harbor station at 310-726-7700. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Male killed in Panorama City shooting

A person was shot to death Sept. 30 in the Panorama City area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. at Woodman Avenue and Branford Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podany.

The male victim, whose name and age were unavailable, was found unconscious and not breathing, and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Witnesses reported up to three suspects were involved in the shooting, Podany said.