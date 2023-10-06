Taco/Social celebrates Eagle Rock grand opening with free tacos on Tuesday

Taco/Social exterior. | Photo courtesy of Taco/Social

Taco/Social, a new Eagle Rock casual dining spot featuring inventive tacos and a broad selection of tequila-based cocktails, will aptly hold its official grand opening celebration on Taco Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will give a free taco to anyone who follows @tacosocial on Instagram. Stop by the restaurant (1627 Colorado Blvd.) between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to choose any one of the menu’s tacos to savor in the restaurant or to take away. Taco/Social will also be offering sample tastes and fun giveaways for guests to enjoy throughout the day.

Inspired by flavors from around the world, Taco/Social offers an unconventional take on LA’s favorite food—with options such as Banh Mi, Tikka Masala, Greek Life and Nola Po Boy. Recipes were created in consultation with “Top Chef” winner Ilan Hall and use thoughtfully sourced ingredients, with sauces, toppings and proteins prepared fresh each day. The restaurant also boasts a full tequila-forward bar with specialty fresh and frozen margaritas, plus craft cocktails, wine and draft beer. Specialty drinks were developed in partnership with celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, a regular on the TV show “Bar Rescue”. Daily social hours feature food and drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We see an opportunity to approach tacos in a completely different way, so we want to make sure that everyone at our grand opening celebration gets to experience one of our signature freeform tacos on the house,” said Elise Wetzel, co-founder of Blaze Pizza and Taco/Social. “We use a counter order format, but our tacos are incredibly well crafted, making our food both craveable and affordable. With signature cocktails, plenty of outdoor seating and a family-friendly kid’s menu, Taco/Social’s food and format are unique. We’re thrilled to see how much the community is already enjoying it.”

Taco/Social interior. | Photo courtesy of Taco/Social

Housed in a historic, brick building with indoor dining, bar seating, and an outdoor patio, the restaurant’s casual, colorful design makes it an approachable neighborhood gathering spot.

“We’re one part taco and one part social,” said Chris Bicos, co-founder of Gus’s BBQ and Taco/Social. “You can come for the food and grab some drinks or come for a drink and grab some delicious, memorable tacos.”

Tacos from Taco/Social. | Photo courtesy of Taco/Social

Taco/Social is a collaboration from several Pasadena-based friends/restauranteurs including founders and partnership teams behind Blaze Pizza, Dog Haus, Wetzel’s Pretzels and Gus’s BBQ.

“This group of seasoned restaurateurs has wanted to collaborate on a new concept for a long time and now we’ve come together to create Taco/Social,” said André Vener, co-founder of Dog Haus and Taco/Social. “The vision for us was to create a neighborhood place that we’d enjoy sharing with our friends. The result is Taco/Social – an affordable, polished fast-casual concept with a fun bar program. It’s designed to be a community gathering spot where you can grab a quick lunch, watch a game or linger over a dinner with friends.”