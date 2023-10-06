Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates, including Kia Forum shows

Bruce Springsteen. | Photo courtesy of DoD News Feature/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Bruce Springsteen Friday announced rescheduled tour dates for 2024, including a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, after he postponed this year’s remaining concerts due to peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen and the E Street Band had originally been scheduled to perform at the Forum on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. But he announced last week that all remaining tour dates in 2023 would be postponed due to his health condition.

Friday, in an announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, he released the rescheduled tour dates. Springsteen and the E Street Band will now play at the Forum on April 4 and April 7.

All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates, according to Springsteen’s social media post.

The rocker and his band will begin their rescheduled tour on March 19 with a show in Phoenix. They’ll also play March 25 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, a show rescheduled from Dec. 2. The last scheduled date on the tour will be on Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

Springsteen, 74, said in last week’s statement, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”