LA to accept land for new fire station in Sylmar
The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday authorized the acceptance of a parcel of land located at 16300 Foothill Blvd. that will be used as the site of a new fire station in Sylmar.
The council unanimously approved the motion, introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th District, including Sylmar. The motion instructs the Department of General Services and the Bureau of Engineering to accept the parcel of land and report back in 30 days with any necessary follow-up actions to ensure the land is acquired by the city.
Prior to the vote, Rodriguez explained that the community was promised a new fire station decades ago. It was a commitment made as part of some funding allocations, she added.
“But sadly, as a result of some bad actors and a bad developer not honoring their commitment to avail the property at this set location, and after negotiating for the last six years that I’ve been on this council, we are finally taking ownership of a parcel that will rightfully be the home of a new fire station serving the Sylmar community,” Rodriguez said.
She noted that the issue dated back to when Sen. Alex Padilla represented the district, between 1999 and 2006.
“We are taking the very strong steps today to finally realize this long-overdue commitment to fulfill a gaping hole in service,” Rodriguez said.