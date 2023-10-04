fbpx LA to accept land for new fire station in Sylmar
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA to accept land for new fire station in Sylmar

LA to accept land for new fire station in Sylmar

Los Angeles Oct 04, 2023

Tony Hisgett from Birmingham, UK, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

by
share with

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday authorized the acceptance of a parcel of land located at 16300 Foothill Blvd. that will be used as the site of a new fire station in Sylmar.

The council unanimously approved the motion, introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th District, including Sylmar. The motion instructs the Department of General Services and the Bureau of Engineering to accept the parcel of land and report back in 30 days with any necessary follow-up actions to ensure the land is acquired by the city.

Prior to the vote, Rodriguez explained that the community was promised a new fire station decades ago. It was a commitment made as part of some funding allocations, she added.

“But sadly, as a result of some bad actors and a bad developer not honoring their commitment to avail the property at this set location, and after negotiating for the last six years that I’ve been on this council, we are finally taking ownership of a parcel that will rightfully be the home of a new fire station serving the Sylmar community,” Rodriguez said.

She noted that the issue dated back to when Sen. Alex Padilla represented the district, between 1999 and 2006.

“We are taking the very strong steps today to finally realize this long-overdue commitment to fulfill a gaping hole in service,” Rodriguez said.

More from Los Angeles

Business Oct 04, 2023
share with
UCLA forecast: Nation avoids feared recession, but risks loom by
Los Angeles Oct 04, 2023
share with
Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion by
Los Angeles Oct 03, 2023
share with
LA Housing Department proposes increasing residential hotel enforcement by
Los Angeles Oct 03, 2023
share with
LA Councilman John Lee accused of ethics violations by
Crime Oct 02, 2023
share with
Ridley-Thomas seeks to remain free while appealing conviction by
Crime Oct 02, 2023
share with
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking $500K reward from Lady Gaga by
More
Skip to content