Bruce Springsteen postpones Forum shows

Rocker Bruce Springsteen, who is continuing to recover from peptic ulcer disease, announced Wednesday he is postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour dates, including a pair of shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform at the Forum on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

According to an announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, all shows will be postponed until 2024.

Rescheduled dates are expected to be announced next week, with all shows expected to take place at the originally scheduled venues.

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund,” according to the announcement. “All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announce dates.”

Springsteen, 74, said in a statement, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”