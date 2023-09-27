fbpx Bruce Springsteen postpones Forum shows
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Music / Bruce Springsteen postpones Forum shows

Bruce Springsteen postpones Forum shows

Music Sep 27, 2023

Bruce Springsteen. | Photo by Takahiro Kyono (CC BY 2.0)

by
share with

Rocker Bruce Springsteen, who is continuing to recover from peptic ulcer disease, announced Wednesday he is postponing the remainder of his 2023 tour dates, including a pair of shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform at the Forum on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

According to an announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, all shows will be postponed until 2024.

Rescheduled dates are expected to be announced next week, with all shows expected to take place at the originally scheduled venues.

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund,” according to the announcement. “All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announce dates.”

Springsteen, 74, said in a statement, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

More from Music

Art Sep 27, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5 by
Events Sep 25, 2023
share with
Lake Perris music fest featuring beach parties, eclectic artists starts Thursday by
Art Sep 20, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 22-28 by
Art Sep 13, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 15-21 by
Art Sep 06, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 8-14 by
Art Aug 30, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 1-7 by
More
Skip to content