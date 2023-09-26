Golden Globes adds 2 new categories for blockbusters, stand-up

The Golden Globes is adding two new categories this year recognizing cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television, it was announced Tuesday.

“The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we’re thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

The box office category will include nominees from among the year’s highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have gained extensive global audience support and produced exceptional creative content, according to the Golden Globes. Motion pictures will be eligible for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award if they earn more than $150 million at the box office, of which $100 million must be domestic. Streaming films can also be eligible if they obtain “commensurate digital streaming viewership.” A total of eight nominees will be named for the blockbuster category.

“The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year’s top earning and most viewed motion pictures,” said Tim Gray, Golden Globes executive vice president. “These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be.”

The new category for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television gives comedians a dedicated award for an individual performance or as part of a comedy group. In order to be eligible, traditional stand-up comedy performances must be least 30 minutes, other than roles in television series, limited series, anthology series or motion pictures made for television.

A total of six nominees will be named for this category.

In June, the Golden Globes announced that Dick Clark Productions and holding company Eldridge had acquired all the Golden Globes assets, rights, and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Nominations are set to be announced Dec. 11. Winners will be announced live at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Jan. 7.