Gun violence: Shooting incidents over the last 7 days in LA County

In addition to the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, multiple other shooting-related incidents took place in the LA area this past week.

Police investigate shooting in Long Beach

Long Beach police were investigating a noninjury shooting in which bullet casings were found, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Friday to the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard regarding a “shots” call located bullet casings, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted multiple calling parties, who stated that they heard gunshots coming from an unknown direction,” police said. “At this time, no suspect information is available, and the motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.”

Five people shot at large party in Pomona

A shooting at a large party in Pomona wounded five people, leaving at least one victim in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 E. First St. at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the wounded people to a hospital, where two were treated and released. Two victims were in stable condition and one remained in critical condition.

Pomona police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Four wounded at Downey restaurant; all expected to survive

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a restaurant in Downey on Saturday morning that left four people wounded.

“We can tell you three of the four victims are in stable condition,” Downey Police Lt. Maria Villegas said in a statement. “The fourth victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.”

The shooting occurred at the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar at 11018 Downey Ave., she said. Officers dispatched to a call of shots fired at about 1:20 a.m. located the four victims.

“The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown colored vehicle,” Villegas said. “The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.”

Downey police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 562-904-2331 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Man wounded in Reseda drive-by shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot in Reseda and police Saturday are continuing their investigation into what they believe was a gang-related shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Valley Division were called at 11:45 p.m. Friday to the 7400 block of Canby Avenue, north of Valerio Street, where they learned the victim was standing outside his residence when a dark-colored sedan drove up and fired several shots at him, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

Inglewood police fatally shoot suspect

Inglewood police officers shot and killed a suspect after attempting to subdue him with less than lethal means, authorities said Friday.

Inglewood Police Department officers were called at 12:56 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 10000 block of Grevillea Avenue, west of Hawthorne Boulevard regarding a man brandishing a knife in the front yard, said Lt. Scott Collins.

Ivan Solis Mora, 34, of Inglewood, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner on Friday.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man who they said was armed with a knife and behaving erratically. The suspect ran into the rear yard, where there was an adjacent residence. There police attempted to de-escalate the situation and detain the man to no avail, Collins said. They then shot the suspect with pepper balls, rubber balls and Taser but the suspect did not surrender.

The officers then shot the suspect as a final resort, Collins said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

The Inglewood Police Department was investigating the shooting.

Man shot by police in Pico-Union identified

An armed man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers near the Pico-Union neighborhood has been identified, county authorities said Wednesday.

Carlos Deanda, 35, was identified as the man who police shot, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

Officers from the LAPD’s Olympic Division responded to multiple calls of a man armed with a knife causing a disturbance and an assault with a deadly weapon at 8:08 p.m. Sept. 13 on the 1200 block of South New Hampshire, west of Vermont Avenue, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers confronted Deanda in a parking lot and shot him. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took Deanda to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators found a large knife at scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the officers to fire upon Deanda.

According to the LAPD, no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

FBI announces $25,000 reward in 2009 Inglewood homicide

The FBI Wednesday announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve the killing of a 21-year-old man who was gunned down in Inglewood on this date in 2009.

“Today marks the 14th anniversary of the senseless homicide of Kevin Robert Harris II, an athlete and aspiring musician, outside a music studio on the corner of Crenshaw and 118th Place in Inglewood,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the FBI, Harris was in his vehicle at about 8 p.m. the day he was shot.

“Harris was a basketball player and a graduate of St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles,” the FBI said. “Harris was a … songwriter with a burgeoning career in the music industry when he was murdered.”

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the FBI’s Los Angeles office at 310-477-6565.

Bell police shoot armed suspect

A man was shot by Bell Police Department officers was in critical condition, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Rickenbacker Road near the Long Beach (710) Freeway shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspicious person call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Upon their arrival, the suspect drew a knife, made an advance toward an officer and the officer shot the suspect, said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Omar Camacho.

The suspect struck by gunfire was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. No officers were injured and a knife was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators are assisting the Bell Police Department with the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities investigate shooting, assault on deputies in Lancaster

A courthouse dispute between families in Lancaster led to a shooting at a nearby gas station Tuesday and a scuffle involving a large crowd and sheriff’s deputies outside Antelope Valley Medical Center.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, a disagreement between families at the Antelope Valley Courthouse around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday escalated to shots being fired at a gas station near Sierra Highway and Avenue M.

Sheriff’s officials did not say if anyone was injured, but Key News Network reported from the scene that two women were taken to the Antelope Valley Medical Center emergency room — one who was shot in the face and another shot in a leg.

Sheriff’s officials said the people involved in the altercation and shooting then drove to the hospital in the 1600 block of West Avenue J, where a large crowd eventually gathered, prompting a response from sheriff’s deputies.

“Persons within the group became unruly and began yelling at deputies,” according to the sheriff’s department. “The yelling escalated to a physical assault on deputy personnel.”

An unknown number of people, including some deputies, suffered minor injuries during the altercation, but all were treated and released, according to the sheriff’s department.

It was unclear if any individuals were arrested.

Suspects escape after CHP officers shoot at them during traffic stop

Two California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a shooting with multiple suspects during a traffic stop in the Compton area, and authorities were searching for the suspects Tuesday.

The incident began about 11:20 p.m. Monday, when officers saw a white Kia Optima that was speeding east on Alondra Boulevard near Main Street, according to CHP Sgt. Alejandro Rubio.

The officers stopped the Kia near Alondra Boulevard and Maple Avenue, and during the traffic stop, the Kia allegedly accelerated toward the officers, Rubio said.

“While the suspect was accelerating the Kia towards the officers, one of the officers fell on his back, causing (an) officer-involved shooting,” Rubio told reporters. “Both officers fired their weapons multiple times at the Kia, and then the Kia fled eastbound on Alondra Boulevard from Maple Avenue.

“The officers were able to return to the patrol vehicle, and a short pursuit ensued,” Rubio said. “However, they lost the suspect vehicle at or around Alondra and Wilmington Avenue.”

About 11:45 p.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the abandoned Kia on Cypress Avenue west of Aprilla Avenue with several bullet holes in its windshield, according to the CHP and KABC.

Avalon Boulevard was closed in both directions during the investigation and search, Fox 11 reported. No officers were injured.

Authorities ID man killed in South Los Angeles shooting

Authorities on Monday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles that also left a woman wounded.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Chauncy Johnson, 38, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound. The suspects were described only as men wearing black hoodies.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man wounded in Long Beach shooting

A man was in the hospital after he was shot in the lower body in north Long Beach, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 11:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East 67th Street, Long Beach police Lt. Gerrit DeJongh told City News Service.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, DeJongh said.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting, he said.

Detectives probe slaying of homeless man at Valley Village encampment

Detectives Sunday continued their investigation into the death of a man who was found shot to death in a Valley Village homeless encampment.

The man was identified as Wesley Orso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The agency had no place of residence for Orso.

Officers dispatched at 8:05 a.m. Saturday to a “death investigation” call at Tujunga Avenue and Cumpston Street found a homeless encampment that encompassed the north sidewalk of Cumpston, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers also found what appeared to be a deceased man inside a tent.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the 38-year-old man dead. He was believed to have been a local man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Narcotics paraphernalia was found at the scene, leading investigators to initially believe that the death might have been an overdose. Subsequent investigation revealed that the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.