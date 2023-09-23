Gasoline price averages rise again in SoCal counties after declines

The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday to its highest amount since Oct. 17, increasing 3.3 cents to $6.07 after back-to-back decreases totaling 3.2 cents.

A run of 54 increases in 59 days totaling $1.097 ended Thursday when the average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It decreased 2.3 cents Friday.

The average gasoline price is 33.9 cents more than one week ago, 71.4 cents higher than one month ago and 45.5 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 42.4 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose 3.9 cents to $6.026 after back-to-back decreases totaling 5.2 cents following the run of 52 increases in 58 days totaling $1.144 that boosted it to its highest amount since Oct. 14.

The Orange County average price is 32.3 cents more than one week ago, 72 cents higher than one month ago and 42.2 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 43.3 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose Saturday to its highest amount since Oct. 18, increasing 3.2 cents to $5.907 after back-to-back decreases totaling 2.5 cents.

A run of 54 increases in 60 days totaling $1.058 ended Thursday when the average price dropped six-tenths of a cent. It decreased 1.9 cents Friday.

The average price is 33 cents more than one week ago, 66.5 cents higher than one month ago and 43 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 46.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in San Diego County topped $6 for the first time since Oct. 17 Saturday, rising 2.8 cents to $6.002 after back-to-back decreases totaling 2 cents.

A run of 54 increases in 58 days totaling $1.045 ended Thursday when it dropped a half-cent. It decreased 1.5 cents Friday.

The average price is 31 cents more than one week ago, 65.9 cents higher than one month ago and 43.2 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 43.3 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.851. It is 2 cents less than one week ago but six-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and 16.2 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.165 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“The recent drop in the national average, while small, is fairly typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline,” Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said in a statement. “But the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 a barrel.”