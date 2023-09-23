Deputy suspected of transporting thousands of fentanyl pills rearrested

Jorge Alberto Oceguera-Rocha. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A sheriff’s correctional deputy who was allegedly caught transporting over 100 pounds of fentanyl on Interstate 10 was being held Friday on $5 million bail, after he was flash-released from jail when federal authorities declined to charge him, leading to the deputy being taken back into custody to face allegations in state court.

Jorge Alberto Oceguera-Rocha, 25, of Banning, was initially arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center Sunday on suspicion of possession of narcotics in excess of 44 pounds, transportation of controlled substances for sale and possession of controlled substances while armed.

Rocha immediately tendered his resignation, according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives submitted their fentanyl case against the former deputy to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, whose prosecutors declined to seek an indictment, according to sheriff’s Capt. Rob Roggeveen. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Thom Mrozek declined to comment on the matter when contacted by City News Service.

Because Rocha’s guaranteed speedy arraignment window closed on Wednesday, he was flash-released from jail but immediately rearrested on essentially the same allegations as before. Roggeveen said detectives have put their case before the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, which is “prepared to file charges.”

“Bail was set at $5 million based on the weight amount (of the fentanyl), danger to the public and potential for Rocha to flee from prosecution,” Roggeveen said.

The prior surety had been $1 million.

The suspect was expected to make his initial court appearance Monday, though it was unclear which facility. Friday was a state holiday, and the courthouses were closed except for urgency matters.

Sheriff’s officials said Rocha was driving in the area of I-10 and County Line Road in Calimesa when he was stopped by law enforcement in the predawn hours Sunday.

“After a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle, a search was conducted,” Roggeveen said. “Located in the vehicle was (104) pounds of packaged fentanyl pills — M30s. Also located in the vehicle was a loaded handgun.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s captain did not say how long the Special Investigations Bureau had been conducting surveillance on Rocha, or what evidence prompted the investigation into his alleged narcotics dealing, which did not include “smuggling narcotics into the Riverside County jail system.”

“The sheriff’s Department condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior,” Roggeveen said, adding that the agency “will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel.”

The fentanyl suspect was hired by the department in April 2019 and was assigned as a correctional deputy to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to public safety officials, there were 503 confirmed fentanyl-related fatalities countywide last year, compared to just under 400 in 2021, a 200-fold increase from 2016, when there were only two.

Fentanyl is manufactured in overseas labs, principally in China, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which says the substance is smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border by cartels. Fentanyl is 80-100 times more potent than morphine and can be mixed into any number of street narcotics and prescription drugs, without a user knowing what he or she is consuming. Ingestion of only two milligrams can be fatal.

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45 years old.