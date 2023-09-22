Riverside Continuum of Care receives HUD grant to support homeless youth

Housing Workforce Solutions staff members and 2nd District Supervisor Karen Spiegel ceremoniously receive a HUD grant for homeless youth services. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The Riverside County Continuum of Care has received a nearly $7.5 million federal grant to support homeless young adults, county officials announced Wednesday.

The Continuum of Care’s grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is part of the federal agency’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

“This landmark allocation … marks the first-ever award granted to our community, and third largest award in the nation, specifically aimed at supporting homeless transitional aged youth between the ages of 18 and 24,” according to the county’s announcement.

“The YHDP award, represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address youth homelessness,” 2nd District Supervisor Karen Spiegel said in a statement. “This funding will not only strengthen our existing programs but also provide us with the resources to develop new initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the lives of homeless transitional aged youth in Riverside County. This award further reinforces our commitment to ensuring that no young person in our community is left without a safe and supportive environment to thrive in.”

Officials said 15 young people who are formerly homeless and currently members of the Continuum of Care Youth Action Board “will play a pivotal role in coordinating and implementing the HUD YHDP grant.” The inclusion of Youth Action Board members aims to ensure that the programs and initiatives funded through the grant are effectively tailored to the specific needs of the county’s “homeless transitional aged youth,” whose “lived experiences and unique perspectives” will help shape policy.

“We are thrilled to receive the HUD YHDP award, which will enable us to further enhance our efforts in supporting homeless transitional aged youth in Riverside County,” Monique Guerra, Continuum of Care homeless youth coordinator, said in a statement. “We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to working alongside our dedicated Youth Action Board to create lasting change in the lives of our community’s most vulnerable youth.”

County officials noted the Continuum of Care’s HUD grant highlights the steady work of community partners, local government agencies and nonprofits.

“Their collective efforts have made this achievement possible and will continue to drive our mission of ending homelessness among transitional aged youth,” according to the county’s announcement.

Officials also pointed to Guerra’s 2020 appointment as coordinator for homeless youth services

“Through her invaluable expertise and contributions, she has successfully formalized processes to guide youth through our comprehensive system of services,” according to the county. “This strategic approach empowers them to transition from homelessness to secure housing and provides essential linkages to vital resources such as workforce development and behavioral health support.”

The Continuum of Care has made progress in its mission to reduce and prevent homelessness, logging a notable decrease of 27% observed for the first time this year, according to the county.

“However, the HUD YHDP award presents an extraordinary opportunity for us to propel our efforts even further,” officials said. “By leveraging this grant, we will be able to expedite the process of getting individuals into housing, thereby reducing the length of time spent in homelessness.”