Police: Man who climbed LB school fence and died was punched, kicked

McKinley Elementary School. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Unified School District

A homicide investigation was continuing Friday into the death of a 49-year-old man who climbed a fence at a Long Beach elementary school with a sledgehammer and was pulled down by two men who then punched and kicked him as they tried to detain and disarm him.

According to police, the Medical Examiner’s Office classified the man’s death as a homicide — which is defined as a death at the hands of another person. Police said the two men who punched and detained the suspect were interviewed, but they “were not arrested, pending further investigation.”

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about a home invasion in the 6700 block of Orizaba Avenue, between Paramount Boulevard and Obispo Avenue, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, police said. When officers arrived, residents directed them to nearby McKinley Elementary School, where the suspect had allegedly scaled a fence carrying a sledgehammer. They found the suspect — later identified as John Thompson — detained by a bystander, police said.

Officers handcuffed the man and realized he was unresponsive, and they began rendering medical aid while awaiting paramedics, who ultimately determined the man was dead at the scene.

“Through their preliminary investigation, officers determined the original calling party on the home invasion was the man with the sledgehammer. They determined the home invasion robbery to be unfounded and falsely reported,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

“Officers also learned the male subject had climbed a fence and entered the school parking lot with a small sledgehammer. While attempting to enter the school grounds by climbing a second fence, he was pulled down by a male adult,” police said. “Through further investigation, homicide detectives determined that after pulling the man down from the fence, and prior to police officers arriving on scene, two adults punched and kicked the man to disarm and detain him. At some point, the man became unresponsive.”

Police said there is video of the confrontation.

Because Thompson died while handcuffed, the death was being investigated as an in-custody death, police said.

A small sledgehammer was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are also working to determine if the incident is related to Sept. 13 report by a girl at the same school who said she saw a man with a gun.

LBPD detectives have increased police patrol around McKinley Elementary School, including the LBPD Neighborhood Safety Bike Team, to ensure community safety.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the detention of the suspect was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Jesus Espinoza or Alfredo Chairez at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.