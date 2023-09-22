LAX Budget Parking facility now open

The newest smart parking solution from LAX Official Parking features online pre-booking and efficient entry with the airport's lowest pricing available. | Photo courtesy of LAWA

Los Angeles World Airports announced Friday the opening of its LAX Budget Parking, a new parking facility set to further enhance the options for guests using the airport.

LAX officials report a nearly 16% increase in year-over-year passenger traffic, and to meet the need of travelers, the airport is offering parking solutions.

LAX Budget Parking expands on the LAX Economy Parking Facility and features contactless entry/exit, shuttle bus tracking and real-time changes to reservations, according to a statement from Los Angeles World Airports.

Prices for the LAX Budget Parking range from $15 to $20 per day with more discounts available. Guests can use an online booking system at parking.flyLAX.com, and reserve their space ahead of time.

“Reinventing Lot E to bring LAX travelers a convenient and affordable option with LAX Budget Parking has been an exciting project for us — especially following the success we saw with the smart parking initiatives,” Justice Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said in the statement.

“With LAX Budget Parking, the airport continues to spearhead solutions for parking facilities to meet travel demands, provide budget- conscious options and set standards across the aviation industry with help from our partners at ABM industries.”

According to LAWA, the parking facility, located at 5455 W. 111th Street between Aviation Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard at the former location of Parking Lot E, offers 2,600 spaces and brings the total space count of LAX Official Airport Parking across its three locations — Economy Parking, Van Nuys FlyAway and Central Terminal Area — to more than 15,000 spaces.

Shuttle buses run approximately every 20 to 30 minutes and take guests between LAX Budget Parking and the Central Terminal Area.

The opening of LAX Budget Parking is another component of a multi-billion-dollar LAX capital improvement program to complete and open to the public. The program includes the airport’s forthcoming Automated People Mover train system and Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, among other initiatives.