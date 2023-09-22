fbpx LAX Budget Parking facility now open
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Travel / LAX Budget Parking facility now open

LAX Budget Parking facility now open

Travel Sep 22, 2023
The newest smart parking solution from LAX Official Parking features online pre-booking and efficient entry with the airport's lowest pricing available. | Photo courtesy of LAWA
by
share with

Los Angeles World Airports announced Friday the opening of its LAX Budget Parking, a new parking facility set to further enhance the options for guests using the airport.

LAX officials report a nearly 16% increase in year-over-year passenger traffic, and to meet the need of travelers, the airport is offering parking solutions.

LAX Budget Parking expands on the LAX Economy Parking Facility and features contactless entry/exit, shuttle bus tracking and real-time changes to reservations, according to a statement from Los Angeles World Airports.

Prices for the LAX Budget Parking range from $15 to $20 per day with more discounts available. Guests can use an online booking system at parking.flyLAX.com, and reserve their space ahead of time.

“Reinventing Lot E to bring LAX travelers a convenient and affordable option with LAX Budget Parking has been an exciting project for us — especially following the success we saw with the smart parking initiatives,” Justice Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said in the statement.

“With LAX Budget Parking, the airport continues to spearhead solutions for parking facilities to meet travel demands, provide budget- conscious options and set standards across the aviation industry with help from our partners at ABM industries.”

According to LAWA, the parking facility, located at 5455 W. 111th Street between Aviation Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard at the former location of Parking Lot E, offers 2,600 spaces and brings the total space count of LAX Official Airport Parking across its three locations — Economy Parking, Van Nuys FlyAway and Central Terminal Area — to more than 15,000 spaces.

Shuttle buses run approximately every 20 to 30 minutes and take guests between LAX Budget Parking and the Central Terminal Area.

The opening of LAX Budget Parking is another component of a multi-billion-dollar LAX capital improvement program to complete and open to the public. The program includes the airport’s forthcoming Automated People Mover train system and Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, among other initiatives.

More from Travel

Tech Sep 13, 2023
share with
What are the 6 types of driving automation? by
Business Sep 09, 2023
share with
LA World Airports CEO resigns to accept position in Saudi Arabia by
Business Sep 08, 2023
share with
Officials seek pact to set up HQ, factory for autonomous EVs in Riverside by
Top Posts Sep 05, 2023
share with
United Airlines briefly grounds flights nationwide due to computer issue by
Van Nuys Airport
San Fernando Valley Aug 31, 2023
share with
NTSB: Pilot reported power loss in Van Nuys fatal plane crash by
Riverside County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Palm Springs International Airport begins 2 construction projects by
More
Skip to content