Pasadena restaurateurs are bringing Taco/Social to Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock is about to get a new casual dining taco spot and several Pasadena restaurateurs are behind the new concept. Taco/Social, opening Tuesday, will bring inventive, freeform tacos and a broad selection of tequila-based cocktails to a historic, 5,000-square-foot brick building with indoor dining, bar seating, an outdoor patio and a private dining room for special events.

“We see an opportunity to approach tacos in a completely different way,” said Elise Wetzel, co-founder of Blaze Pizza. “At Taco/Social, we’ll serve chef-created, globally inspired tacos in a counter-order format, so the food will be both craveable and affordable. And we’ll offer signature cocktails, plenty of outdoor seating and a family-friendly kid’s menu. Both the food and the format are unique, and we think the community will love it.”

With a menu as diverse as the city it calls home, Taco/Social offers creative taco flavors such as Greek Life, Banh Mi, NOLA Po Boy and Tikka Masala. Recipes were created in consultation with “Top Chef” winner Ilan Hall and Executive Chef Jonathan Paiz, and ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, with sauces, toppings and proteins prepared fresh each day. The restaurant’s signature tortillas are made fresh to order using a dough recipe with just five simple ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt and baking soda. Additional menu items include street corn, house-made queso, loaded nachos and a shareable milk and cookies cake, offering a playful twist on the traditional tres leches dessert. For guests with dietary preferences, the restaurant will offer a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and keto menu options. Guests can also substitute either corn tortillas (gluten free, vegan) or lettuce wraps for flour tortillas on any taco.

Taco/Social will feature a tequila-forward bar with specialty fresh and frozen margaritas, plus craft cocktails, wine and draft beer. Specialty drinks were developed in partnership with celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, a regular on the hit TV show “Bar Rescue,” and include a Sweet/Smoke Margarita, Oaxacan Old Fashioned and Hot Honey Whiskey Lemonade. Daily social hours feature food and drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We’re one part taco and one part social,” said John Bicos, co-founder of Gus’s BBQ and Magnolia House. “You can come for the food and grab some drinks or come for a drink and grab some delicious, memorable tacos.”

Taco/Social is a collaboration from the founders and partnership teams of several Pasadena-based brands, including Gus’s BBQ, Dog Haus Biergarten, Magnolia House, Kings Row Gastropub, Blaze Pizza, Wetzel’s Pretzels and The Original Tops.

“This group of Pasadena friends has wanted to collaborate on a new concept for a long time and now we’ve come together to create Taco/Social,” said André Vener, co-founder of Dog Haus. “The vision for us was to create a neighborhood place that we’d enjoy sharing with our friends. The result is Taco/Social – an affordable, polished fast-casual concept with a fun bar program. It’s designed to be a community gathering spot where you can grab a quick lunch, watch a game or linger over a dinner with friends.”

Taco/Social is located at 1627 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90041.