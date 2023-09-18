Gasoline pump prices spike sharply in Southern California

The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.8 cents Monday to $5.915, a day after increasing 13.6 cents.

The average price has risen 52 times in the last 57 days, increasing 94.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, 62.5 cents more than one month ago, and 48.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 57.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose 4.2 cents Monday to $5.912, a day after increasing 16.7 cents. It has risen 50 of the past 56 days.

The Orange County average price is 41.5 cents more than one week ago, 67.3 cents more than one month ago and 52.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 54.7 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose 5.4 cents Monday to $5.746 and has increased 16.9 cents in the past two days.

It has increased 52 of the past 58 days, including 11.5 cents Sunday, and rising 84.9 cents.

The Riverside County average price is 35.9 cents more than one week ago, 57.2 cents more than one month ago, and 43.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 62.7 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The San Diego County average gasoline price rose 2.8 cents Monday to $5.847, a day after increasing 12.7 cents.

The average price has risen 52 of the past 56 days, increasing 89.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The San Diego average is 33.2 cents more than one week ago, 57.8 cents more than one month ago, and 45.7 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 58.8 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.881, its 11th consecutive increase. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and 20.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.135 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said in a statement last week. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”

On Sunday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County spiked 13.6 cents to $5.867, its highest amount since Oct. 21 of last year.

It was the biggest one-day increase since Sept. 29.

The Orange County average price also ballooned Sunday — 16.7 cents to $5.87, the largest increase in recent years.