fbpx Police arrest 4 in connection with organized retail theft in Pasadena
Police arrest 4 in connection with organized retail theft in Pasadena

Crime Sep 16, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by
Four suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in an organized retail theft at a Macy’s in Pasadena, then attempting to evade police, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Lake Avenue to a report regarding an organized retail theft on Sept. 8 at an unspecified time, according to Pasadena Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Monica Cuellar.

Detectives observed the four suspects inside the store, scouting out high-valued clothing items and concealing the merchandise while hiding behind several accomplices before exiting the store without paying.

Pasadena PD spokeswoman Lt. Carolyn Gordon said detectives tried to apprehend them, but they managed to elude officers on foot.

Responding officers continued pursuing the suspects and were able to locate and arrest three of the suspects, Gordon said.

The fourth attempted to escape in an unspecified vehicle by allegedly driving toward an officer at the wheel of a black-and-white squad unit, but missed colliding by a narrow margin and attempted to drive away, but another officer successfully disabled the vehicle and took the person into custody, she said.

Gordon said all suspects were charged on Monday with this alleged retail theft and among other thefts within Los Angeles and Orange counties and Clark County, Nevada.

Detectives identified the suspects as Vasile Alberto Balan, Mihaela Simion, Cosmin Lucian Cismary and Sorin Marin Stefan. Their place of residence and ages were not disclosed.

Gordon said Balan was booked on suspicion of grand theft with a bail set at $300,000. He also has a no-bail warrant from Las Vegas for an unspecified alleged crime.

Simion, Cismary and Simion were charged with one grand theft count and each held on $250,000.

Anyone with information regarding the organized retail theft was urged to contact the Pasadena PD at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
