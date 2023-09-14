Father charged with fatal shooting of his son in Pasadena

A 65-year-old Pasadena man is in police custody Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing his son in Pasadena.
Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 1:14 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex located in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue and upon their arrival found a 35-year old man, Hakim Wright of Pasadena, who had been fatally shot inside an apartment, said Lt. Monica Cuellar.
Police found the dead man’s father Marvin Wright outside of the apartment complex and took him into custody.
Detectives from the department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit obtained and executed a search warrant and recovered three firearms from the apartment.
During the course of their investigation, detectives learned the men were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting occurred, Cuellar said.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday filed a felony complaint against Marvin Wright for the murder of his son, charging him with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. His bail was set at $3 million.
Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.