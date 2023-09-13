Riverside board OKs new tele-med service, $400K for Idyllwild FD

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a three-year contract with a tele-medicine company to set up virtual medical consultations for patients in Riverside County for whom an ambulance has been called but who are considered low-risk and not in need of emergency care, or who are refusing it.

In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on the agreement between the county Emergency Management Department and Pasadena-based Tele911 Inc.

“Riverside County is taking an innovative step to prevent long wait times (in emergency rooms),” Supervisor Chuck Washington said. “This diversion program (is about addressing) long wait times and patient (ambulance) offload delays. This is how government should be tackling programs today, using innovative, best practices.”

Under the compact, Tele911 will assist the EMD in establishing a program with protocols for when tele-med visits are appropriate and how they’re managed.

The program will rely on a mobile platform developed by the startup company and intended for use by ambulance crews, relying on wireless internet.

Ambulance personnel would have to undergo training and certification to use the platform, according to the agreement.

“(The county) desires to allow for real-time telemedicine evaluation by a Tele911 medical provider of low acuity patients and for those patients who refuse ambulance transport to an emergency room,” according to EMD documents posted to the board’s agenda. “(The county) desires to maximize emergency medical services resource availability and improve (emergency room) bed capacity in Riverside County by referring medically triaged lower acuity 911 calls and linking patients to a variety of resources when safe and appropriate.”

The new system will seek not only to reduce pressures on emergency services, primarily transportation to hospitals where unnecessary, but also lower health insurance costs by saving patients thousands of dollars “in co-pays and deductibles” that might otherwise be owed for an ambulance trip, according to the EMD.

The Tele911 service is eligible for Medicaid and Medicare coverage, as well as private health insurance reimbursements.

The goal during the first six months of activation of Tele911 is for at least 15% of ambulance dispatch calls to result in tele-medicine consultations instead, according to documents.

The new service will be monitored via regular reports to the county.

Board approves $400K advance for Idyllwild fire department

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $400,000 loan to the cash-strapped Idyllwild Fire Protection District to cover personnel and other expenses that cannot be deferred until the state distributes the district’s share of Riverside County property tax revenue.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized allocation of the funding, as it has done at the district’s request for the last decade.

According to county Executive Office documents, the $400,000 is roughly 85% of what the district is expecting to receive when the state disburses property tax receipts in January.

“The Idyllwild Fire Protection District reports limited funds and revenues are available for the payment of expenditures … through Dec. 31, 2023,” according to a statement posted to the board’s policy agenda. “The district’s request for the advancement may contribute toward the district’s ability to provide services to residents and businesses in their service area.”

Under the terms of the cash advance contract, the county will have claim on the district’s tax receipts until the loan is repaid in full, with interest, which is anticipated to be $6,517.

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District employs around a dozen full- time firefighters, including the chief, as well as support staff. There is also an active reserve firefighter program in place.

Personnel provide paramedic services in Idyllwild and the immediate area, including the community of Pine Cove. The 5-square-mile district is not under Cal Fire’s jurisdiction, but the two agencies frequently coordinate fire attack missions. Riverside County Fire Department dispatchers handle calls for the district.

Temporary tax revenue advances for districts and other entities are permitted under Article 16 of the California Constitution.