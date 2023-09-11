MADIA Tech report: Banks Engineering designs high-speed defense driving
If you’ve ever wondered who comes up with strategies to put the real zoom into engines of cars and trucks, look no further than Azusa – home to Gale Banks Engineering, Banks Power, and Banks Tech. MADIA Tech Launch will hold its next gathering at the Banks facility for a tour and presentation: “Innovation and Performance in High-performance Vehicles” on Sept. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Banks Bruny will be discussing the success of this company that is known in the consumer vehicle sector for its manufacture of performance parts for gas and diesel vehicles. Given its innovative and successful history, it is no surprise that Banks is also well-known in the military defense market for its role as the exclusive engine supplier to the U.S. Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Program.
Over pizza and sodas, the engineers at Banks will share with MADIA Tech attendees the story of the company’s past successes and future plans. Their futuristic high-performance engines of Banks’ cars and engines have set world records on land and sea, several of which remain unchallenged today. And among its future efforts, Banks is working on innovations to advance propulsion and is helping to electrify military transportation options with hybrid military vehicles.
The public is invited to attend this event either in person or via Zoom with advanced registration by Tuesday through the Eventbrite link found at www.MADIAtech.org. The advance registration fee for the on-site gathering is $12 and includes pizza and a beverage. There is no charge to view the presentation via Zoom but advance registration is required.
MADIA Tech Launch is a nonprofit corporation founded in 2015 dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial technology community in the heart of Los Angeles’ San Gabriel Valley. Join the conversation by visiting MADIAtech.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.