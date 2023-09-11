Dumpling & Beer Fest returns to San Gabriel Mission District in October

| Photo courtesy of the city of San Gabriel

San Gabriel’s local twist on Oktoberfest is set to return next month to the historic Mission District, the city announced.

The Dumpling & Beer Fest, scheduled for Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m., is a free event that “brings together a range of delicious dumplings and other SGV culinary delights, as well as 14 regional craft breweries and their unique hoppy brews,” according to the city’s announcement.

While admission to the festival is free, tickets are required for the artisanal beer garden. Early-bird tickets are available for $35 until Sept. 22, and regular-priced tickets are $40 beginning Sept. 23 until they are sold out. Tickets are available for purchase at dumplingandbeerfest.com.

Organizers of the festival describe it as “a culinary block party experience with a wide variety of sumptuous dumplings for purchase.”

Dumplings vary widely “from traditional classics to eclectic creations such as rainbow-colored dumplings, bratwurst dumplings, cheeseburger dumplings and pan-fried pizza dumplings. In addition to dumplings, nonalcoholic beverages, delectable desserts and other mouthwatering bites will be available for purchase throughout the festival,” according to the city.

Attendees age 21 and over with tickets to the outdoor craft beer garden can savor unlimited pours from these breweries: All Season Brewing Company; Beer Thug Brewing Company; Brewjería Company; Burning Bridge Brewing; Common Space Brewery; Far Field Beer Company; Hop Secret Brewing Company; La Verne Brewing Company; Last Name Brewing; Mt. Lowe Brewing Company; Ogopogo Brewing; Old Stump Brewery Company; Over Town Brewing Company; and Whittier Brewing Company.

“As the sun sets, attendees can enjoy music by live DJs, including a mobile ‘Soundbox Truck’ DJ in the beer garden,” organizers said. “Outside of the beer garden, children can join in a variety of activities, including crafting their own dumpling plushies and enjoying face-painting sessions.”

The city of San Gabriel has teamed up with the Asian Youth Center to present the festival, officials said. Sponsors of the Dumpling & Beer Fest included San Gabriel Nursery & Florist, RKA Consulting Group, Assemblyman Mike Fong, Athens Services, Blossom Market Hall, Newport Seafood, JMD Consulting and Colonial Life Insurance.

For more information about the event and up-to-date brewery and vendor lists, organizers advised visiting dumplingandbeerfest.com.