Southern California gasoline prices see big daily price spikes

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 1 Saturday, rising 4.1 cents to $5.496, its highest amount since Nov. 14.

The average price has risen 43 times in 48 days, increasing 52.4 cents, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 30 consecutive days, dropped two of the next three days, rose five of the following six days, was unchanged Sept. 1 and has risen seven of the past eight days.

The average price is 10.7 cents more than one week ago, 33.1 cents higher than one month ago and 14.4 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 99.8 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price recorded its largest daily increase since Sept. 30, rising 4.9 cents to $5.459, its highest amount since Nov. 1. It has risen 41 of the past 47 days, increasing 55.8 cents, including 1.5 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 12 cents more than one week ago, 35.2 cents higher than one month ago and 15.1 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose 3.4 cents Saturday to $5.377, its highest amount since Nov. 11.

The average price has increased 43 times in 49 days, rising 53.5 cents, including 1.3 cents Friday. It rose 31 consecutive days, dropped two of the following three days, rose five consecutive days, decreased the next two days and has increased six of the past eight days and been unchanged twice.

The average price is 9.6 cents more than one week ago, 32.5 cents higher than one month ago and 15.6 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 99.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 1 Saturday, rising 4 cents to $5.485, its highest amount since Nov. 13.

The average price has risen 43 of the past 47 days, increasing 53.6 cents, including 1.3 cents Friday.

The average price rose 35 consecutive days, dropped three of the next four days and increased seven of the past eight days.

The San Diego County average price is 10.8 cents more than one week ago, 34.1 cents higher than one month ago and 17.7 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 95 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose 1.5 cents to $3.823, eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 8.5 cents higher than one year ago but two-tenths of a cent less than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.193 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.