Sewage spill prompts closure of mile-long stretch of beach

Health Sep 09, 2023
Sign informing the public that the beach is closed. | Photo courtesy of LA County Lifeguards
A mile stretch of beach in the Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey areas remained closed Saturday due to a 10,000-gallon sewage spill.

The spill was caused Thursday by a blocked wastewater line that caused sewage to overflow into a storm drain at Slauson and La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The blockage has since been cleared and the leak stopped, officials said.

But due to the runoff into the ocean, the county closed beaches to swimmers and surfers for a half-mile on either side of Ballona Creek, along with Charlie Beach near the Marina del Rey channel and Dockweiler State Beach a half-mile South of Ballona Creek.

“The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards,” county officials said.

Information on beach conditions is accessible 24 hours a day by calling 800-525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.

