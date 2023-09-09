LA World Airports CEO resigns to accept position in Saudi Arabia

Justin Erbacci. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports

Justin Erbacci on Thursday announced his resignation as CEO of Los Angeles World Airports to accept a similar position in Saudi Arabia.

Erbacci’s resignation is effective Oct. 6, and soon after he will become CEO of NEOM Airports, a regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from LAWA.

“I am thankful for the incredible work that the Los Angeles World Airports team does to keep our airports running safely and efficiently,” Erbacci said in a statement. “The work we are doing at LAWA is truly transformative for our airports and our city, and I am proud to have been part of the effort.”

Erbacci in his statement thanked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the Board of Airport Commissioners for allowing him to lead the “great team” at LAWA.

Bass issued a statement Thursday afternoon thanking Erbacci for his seven years of service, during which he oversaw “major new projects and guided the airport through the pandemic when most travel ceased.”

Erbacci has been with LAWA since October 2016. Then-Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed him as LAWA’s CEO in June 2020.

In his role, Erbacci has oversight of LAX and Van Nuys Airport. His responsibilities involve managing more than $14 billion in programs to improve guest experiences, modernize LAX’s terminals and enhance operations.

Erbacci previously served as LAWA’s chief operating officer. He was responsible for overseeing a realigned executive organization focused on implementation and delivery of LAWA’s multibillion-dollar modernization program.

As part of Bass’ announcement, she said that while the city conducts an “expeditious global search” to fill Erbacci’s position, Beatrice Hsu will serve as interim CEO. Hsu is president emeritus and a 10-year veteran of the Board of Airport Commissioners.

Bass expressed her gratitude for Hsu for her continued service to LAWA and the city during this transitional period.

“I have complete confidence in incoming interim CEO Beatrice Hsu and her ability to lead the LAWA team during this transition and executive search process,” Erbacci said in a statement. “I know she will ensure that LAWA continues to deliver on its vision of gold standard airports.”

Bass said this will be a new chapter at LAWA — as the airports prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

LAX will also undergo modernization projects that are expected to be completed in the coming years, including the Automated People Mover, a Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility and more than 2 million square feet of terminal space being added with the construction of Concourse 0 and Terminal 9.

“I look forward to ensuring that LAWA has the leadership needed to navigate this important time,” Bass said.