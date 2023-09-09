LA council moves toward preserving Marilyn Monroe’s former home

Marilyn Monroe. | Photo courtesy of Pixabay/Stockvault (CC0)

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved a motion seeking to save Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood home from demolition by having it declared a historic-cultural monument.

The council voted 12-0 with council members Heather Hutt, Eunisses Hernandez and Curren Price absent during the vote.

Following the vote, the Department of Building and Safety issued an official notice to “stop construction,” as well a “notice of intent to revoke” the permit for the demolition of Monroe’s home.

“Under the Cultural Heritage Ordinance, this action immediately triggers a temporary stay on all building permits while the matter is under consideration by the Cultural Heritage Commission and City Council,” the notice reads.

It also notes that the property shall not be “demolished, substantially altered or removed.”

The motion was introduced Friday during the council meeting by Councilwoman Traci Park, whose 11th District includes Monroe’s home. Park was able to get her motion through the council pursuant to Rule 23 — a state law that allows immediate action on agenda items that came to the attention of the city prior to the posting of a day’s agenda.

According to Park, a demolition permit was approved before her team could address the issue. She said the permit for demotion of the single-family dwelling with an attached garage, pool house and storage was issued Thursday. It was unclear when the demolition might actually occur.

Park announced an effort to save the structure from the wrecking ball during a press conference Friday morning.

“This critical move underscores the city of Los Angeles’ commitment to preserving its rich history, ensuring that iconic landmarks and pivotal moments continue to inspire future generations,” according to a statement from Park’s office.

The owners of the 1920-era home, which Monroe purchased in the early 1960s and where the actress died of an overdose in 1962 at age 36, are planning to demolish it.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the property was purchased in 2017 for $7.25 million by Glory of the Snow LLC, which is managed by hedge fund manager Dan Lukas, then sold to Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million earlier this year. It was unclear why the owner is looking to demolish the home.

News of the home’s pending demolition, however, sparked outrage from local history buffs and Monroe fans.

The councilwoman said her office took hundreds of calls from people this week urging her to prevent the planned demolition.

“For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon,” Park said. “Her story, from the challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to become a global sensation, is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity.”