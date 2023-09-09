Corona mom suspected of running over, killing 6-year-old son

| Image courtesy of the Corona Police Department

A Corona mother suspected of running over and killing her 6-year-old son as he chased after her vehicle while she drove away from their house, deliberately ignoring him, was out of custody Friday on a $55,000 bond.

Melissa Damron, 42, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment for the death of Duner Larson.

Damron posted bail within a couple of hours and was released from the Corona Jail.

Duner was fatally injured about 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 22 in front of his family home on Sallie Jeffreys Way, just north of Golden Harvest Drive, according to the Corona Police Department.

There are less than a half-dozen properties on the secluded street at the south end of the city.

“The investigation revealed that Duner’s mother … locked him out of the vehicle before she drove away from their residence,” according to a police department statement. “Duner chased after the vehicle and attempted to open her car door. Melissa continued driving, and Duner fell into the roadway, where he was run over by the car.”

The boy was taken to nearby Corona Regional Medical Center, where he died less than an hour later.

Patrol officers questioned Damron immediately after the fatality, but the investigation did not net sufficient evidence to warrant an arrest. The matter was turned over to traffic bureau investigators.

“Evidence showed Melissa knew Duner was close enough to the vehicle to present a hazard, and she drove with gross negligence, causing her son’s death,” the police department said. “Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this tragic incident.”

The case has been submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Corona police Officer Jacob Westall at jacob.westall@coronaca.gov.