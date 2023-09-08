fbpx Monrovia teacher arrested for alleged sex with minor
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Monrovia teacher arrested for alleged sex with minor

Monrovia teacher arrested for alleged sex with minor

Crime Sep 08, 2023
Chad Miller. | Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 38-year-old high school teacher from Altadena has been taken into custody on numerous charges of sexual misconduct involving a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Chad Miller, who teaches at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia, is under investigation for alleged correspondence with a 16-year-old girl via a social media platform from April to August this year, according to the SBSD. The communication escalated beyond the virtual sphere, and Miller allegedly met with the minor and reportedly participated in various illicit activities with her.

Miller was apprehended on Sept. 6 and is now confined to the West Valley Detention Center facing a string of charges that include alleged contact with a minor intending to commit sex offenses, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation with a minor. A judge set Miller’s bail at $100,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

The severity of the allegations against the teacher may extend beyond the current charges — because of Miller’s position at Canyon Oaks High School, investigators suspect the possibility of more victims.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective’s Bureau, a division within the SBSD, is handling the case and has launched a public appeal for information regarding any further incidents involving Miller.

Those with information or potential leads can contact the bureau at 909-477-2800. Authorities have also provided an anonymous tip line via the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

More from Crime

Crime Sep 08, 2023
share with
New allegations emerge in Orange County informant scandal by
Crime Sep 07, 2023
share with
Actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes by
Crime Sep 05, 2023
share with
Authorities identify Moreno Valley fatal shooting victims by
Crime Sep 02, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in LA area by
Crime Sep 02, 2023
share with
Cook’s Corner reopens after shooting that killed 3 victims, injured 6 by
Crime Sep 01, 2023
share with
Incarcerated man walks away from Los Angeles correctional facility by
More
Skip to content