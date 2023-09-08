Monrovia teacher arrested for alleged sex with minor

A 38-year-old high school teacher from Altadena has been taken into custody on numerous charges of sexual misconduct involving a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
Chad Miller, who teaches at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia, is under investigation for alleged correspondence with a 16-year-old girl via a social media platform from April to August this year, according to the SBSD. The communication escalated beyond the virtual sphere, and Miller allegedly met with the minor and reportedly participated in various illicit activities with her.
Miller was apprehended on Sept. 6 and is now confined to the West Valley Detention Center facing a string of charges that include alleged contact with a minor intending to commit sex offenses, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation with a minor. A judge set Miller’s bail at $100,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.
The severity of the allegations against the teacher may extend beyond the current charges — because of Miller’s position at Canyon Oaks High School, investigators suspect the possibility of more victims.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective’s Bureau, a division within the SBSD, is handling the case and has launched a public appeal for information regarding any further incidents involving Miller.
Those with information or potential leads can contact the bureau at 909-477-2800. Authorities have also provided an anonymous tip line via the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.