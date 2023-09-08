Long Beach confirms city’s first human West Nile virus case of the year
Long Beach health officials Friday confirmed the city’s first human case of the year of West Nile virus.
The patient was identified only as a person in their 60s who was hospitalized and diagnosed with neuro-invasive illness. The person is recovering, according to the city Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been 75 human cases of the virus confirmed across California this year, up from 34 at the same time last year, according to the city.
On Thursday, Los Angeles County health officials reported the county’s first death due to the virus — a resident of the San Fernando Valley.
Humans are infected with the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Most people who are infected generally experience no or mild symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
People over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions can become more seriously ill, possibly affecting the brain and spinal cord, leading to meningitis, encephalitis or paralysis, health officials said.
Experts suggest the following steps to prevent spread of the virus:
- empty standing water where mosquitoes can breed;
- ensure that window and door screens are still effective;
- use inspect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or products that contain IR3535;
- cut down on outdoor activity at dawn and dust when mosquitoes are most active; and
- wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.