Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on domestic violence charges

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and will not be traveling with the team as they face a three-game series starting Tuesday evening against the Marlins in Miami.

The 27-year-old starter, who led the National League in wins in 2021 and earned run average in 2022, was arrested late Sunday and released early Monday on $50,000 bond. A court date has been set for Sept. 27.

This was his second arrest for domestic violence. Urías was suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy in 2019.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,” the Dodgers posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

He had been scheduled to take the mound on Thursday.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service that Urías was arrested by Exposition Park police.

The area was heavily congested Sunday night due to the soccer match between the LAFC and Inter Miami at BMO Stadium, which featured Argentinian star Lionel Messi, who plays for the Miami club. The Los Angeles Times reported that Urías was among several celebrities who attended the contest. Fellow Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw also reportedly attended the match.

Urías — on the cusp of free agency — is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 earned-run average. He began his Major League career with the Dodgers in 2016, and has a lifetime record of 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA.

He was suspended in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urías was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urías was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.