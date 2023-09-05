Authorities identify Moreno Valley fatal shooting victims

Two men who died in a Moreno Valley fatal shooting were identified Monday.
Deputies were dispatched at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to the 21800 block of Dracaea Avenue and Barbara Street on a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Bryan Garcia, 21, and Ruben Perez, 22, both of Moreno Valley, were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies found them lying on the street suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said.
While deputies were containing the crime scene, a third, unidentified gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for gunshot injuries that investigators believe were sustained in the same shooting.
He is expected to survive.
No arrests have been reported, and no motive or suspect information were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact Investigator Ramirez of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.