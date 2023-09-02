Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in LA area

| Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

Shooting incidents again plagued the Los Angeles area this past week, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Three homeless men shot in Wilmington

Three homeless men were hospitalized after they were shot by unknown assailants in Wilmington.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division were called to North Banning Boulevard and G Street at 9:20 p.m. Friday, where they learned at least two men approached the victims and shot them, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victims, who police said were homeless, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No motive or suspect descriptions were immediately available.

14-year-old boy shot on Long Beach Transit bus

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a transit bus in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 5600 block of Long Beach Boulevard at about 6:25 p.m. Friday and contacted the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in stable condition. He had been riding the bus with friends when they were approached by three boys who started an argument, police said.

“The altercation became a fight, which escalated when one of the suspects shot the victim with a gun,” according to a police statement. “The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.”

One killed in Westlake shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the Westlake District and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his killing.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 639 South New Hampshire Avenue, west of Vermont Avenue, at approximately 11:39 a.m. Friday regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival they found the victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect description.

Man Fatally Shot During Argument in Compton

An argument with another man led to the shooting death of a man in Compton and Saturday sheriffs’ detectives were searching for the suspect.

Deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Compton Station were called at approximately 10:19 p.m. Friday to 1222 S. Whitemarsh St., west of South Wilmington Avenue, regarding a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that prior to the shooting, the victim and the suspect were engaged in a verbal confrontation and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim, authorities said. The suspect then drove away northbound on Whitemarsh.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

There was no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Motorist shot, wounded in South LA area

A man was shot and wounded Thursday while driving in the south Los Angeles area.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. as the man drove a Mercedes-Benz near 51st Street and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The wounded man sought help at a nearby fire station, and he was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. No suspect information was available.

An investigation was underway.

Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles identified

A 35-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles was identified Thursday by county authorities.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division were called at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday to Broadway and 54th Street, west of the Harbor (110) Freeway where witnesses told them an unknown assailant approached the victim and shot him several times, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim, who the Los Angeles County Medical -Examiner’ office identified as Robert Pitts, was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced Pitts dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information.

Man shot in arm in Hollywood grocery store’s parking lot

A man was shot in the arm in a grocery store’s parking lot Hollywood Tuesday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street around 4:40 p.m. to a report about shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives discovered a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to an arm, police said. He was taken to a hospital still breathing and conscious by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

KTLA5 reported that bullet holes were visible in the victim’s dark- colored vehicle in the parking lot.

It was unclear what may have motivated the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a ponytail who fled the scene in a possible white four-door Toyota hatchback heading westbound on Melrose.

Man fatally shot in North Hollywood drive-by identified

County authorities Tuesday identified a 53-year-old man who was fatally shot in what police said was a targeted drive-by shooting in North Hollywood.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Carpenter Avenue around 3:25 p.m. Aug. 25 regarding a report of shots fired and found the victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mario Palacios Membreno was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

CBS2 reported Membreno was shot across the street from his home and died at the scene. The medical examiner’s office said he was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

There was no suspect description, and no information about what led up to the fatal shooting.

Man shot to death in Palmdale residence

A man in his 20s was shot to death inside a Palmdale house, possibly the result of a domestic dispute, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 37500 block of Sabal Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office identified Carlos Olvera as the victim of the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide detectives conducted a crime scene investigation and learned there was a disturbance or argument before the shooting involving residents of the house, sheriff’s Lt. Omar Camacho told reporters at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Andrew Plancarte, left the scene after the shooting, Camacho said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Authorities investigate shooting involving LAPD in Northridge

A Los Angeles police officer fatally shot an allegedly knife-wielding suspect in Northridge and an investigation was underway Monday.

The shooting occurred about 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 18400 block of Malden Street, at Canby Avenue, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A knife was recovered.

The LAPD identified the suspect as 24-year-old Angel Ledesma.

According to police, Ledesma was allegedly loitering near the front door of a residence in the area, and arriving officers asked where he lives. At that point, Ledesma allegedly ran toward officers while brandishing a knife and pointing the weapon in the officers’ direction, police said.

The officers ordered Ledesma to drop the knife, but he failed to do so, prompting at least one officer to open fire.

Ledesma was struck by gunfire, and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the knife was recovered. Police described it as a 2 3/4-inch knife that was in the open position.

No officers or other individuals were injured during the shooting.

Authorities ID man shot to death in Woodland Hills

A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in Woodland Hills was identified Monday by authorities, and the investigation was continuing into the killing.

Officers were sent to the 21000 block of Erwin Street about 7:10 a.m. Saturday on a report of a “man down,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Responding officers located a single male victim down in the driveway of a nearby apartment complex,” according to an LAPD statement. “The victim had sustained a gunshot to the chest.”

Agri Shahrikan, 30, of Woodland Hills, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported. No suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Officials ID man killed in Rowland Heights shooting; investigation continuing

Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Rowland Heights over the weekend that left another man wounded.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Samuel Villasenor, 22, of Rowland Heights died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Deputies were sent to the location regarding “multiple calls of a gunshot victim,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

“Upon arriving, deputies discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the statement said. “One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male Hispanic adult victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.”

A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. The suspect’s name was not released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Officers shoot allegedly knife-wielding man in Highland Park

A knife-wielding suspect shot and wounded by Los Angeles Police Department officers was identified by police Monday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Nolden Street, between York Boulevard and Buchanan Street, in Highland Park around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 26 to a report regarding an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who contacted police and told them he was “armed with a gun and going to hurt someone in the apartment,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives identified the suspect as Angel Garrido, who refused to answer questions regarding the threat, police said. He was on the line with the LAPD Communications Division and continuously threatened to harm whoever arrived at the residence, police said.

Officers approached and entered the two-story apartment building and began walking up a narrow stairway leading to the second floor, all while announcing their presence, police said.

Garrido was spotted in the hallway and began to advance toward officers while allegedly holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand. According to the police department, he had the knife with the blade pointed downward and toward the officers.

Officers demanded Garrido drop the weapon, but he refused to comply with the orders and continued to advance toward officers, who shot him, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and took Garrido to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No officers or other individuals sustained any injuries.