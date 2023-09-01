Incarcerated man walks away from Los Angeles correctional facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are seeking the public’s help Friday in finding an incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles.
Corrections officials received a tamper alert from Marcos Mejia’s ankle monitor at 10 p.m. Thursday and staff members immediately initiated an emergency count and confirmed Mejia was missing, authorities said.
Within minutes, agents from department’s Office of Correctional Safety were ordered to locate and apprehend Mejia and local law enforcement agencies were notified.
Mejia is Latino, 30, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Authorities said the incarcerated Mejia was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue striped shirt, white shoes and a black hat.
Mejia was received from Los Angeles County on May 23, 2014, to serve 12 years and four months for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the department.
Anyone who has seen Mejia or knows of his whereabouts was asked to contact any law enforcement agency via 911.