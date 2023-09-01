fbpx Incarcerated man walks away from Los Angeles correctional facility
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Incarcerated man walks away from Los Angeles correctional facility

Incarcerated man walks away from Los Angeles correctional facility

Crime Sep 01, 2023
Marcos Mejia. | Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
by
share with

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are seeking the public’s help Friday in finding  an incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles.

Corrections officials received a tamper alert from Marcos Mejia’s ankle monitor at 10 p.m. Thursday and staff members immediately initiated an emergency count and confirmed Mejia was missing, authorities said.

Within minutes, agents from department’s Office of Correctional Safety were ordered  to locate and apprehend Mejia and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Mejia is Latino, 30, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said the incarcerated Mejia was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue striped shirt, white shoes and a black hat.

Mejia was received from Los Angeles County on May 23, 2014, to serve 12 years and four months for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the department.

Anyone who has seen Mejia or knows of his whereabouts was asked to contact any law enforcement agency via 911.

More from Crime

Crime Aug 31, 2023
share with
Cook’s Corner to reopen Friday following mass shooting by
Crime Aug 31, 2023
share with
‘Ghost Tire Memorial’ placed at site where 3 women died in South LA crash by
Crime Aug 30, 2023
share with
2 alleged Burbank pickpockets arrested by
Crime Aug 30, 2023
share with
Riverside councilwoman admits DUI charge, sentenced to probation by
Crime Aug 30, 2023
share with
Smash-and-grab robbers in Pasadena steal $500K in jewelry by
Crime Aug 29, 2023
share with
Capitol riot defendant faces arrest warrant in Orange County case by
More
Skip to content