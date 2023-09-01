fbpx Disney pulls ESPN, ABC from Spectrum cable amid dispute
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Disney pulls ESPN, ABC from Spectrum cable amid dispute

Disney pulls ESPN, ABC from Spectrum cable amid dispute

The Industry Sep 01, 2023

Photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash

by
share with

On the day the college football season kicked into gear, ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned channels were pulled from Spectrum cable Thursday evening amid a breakdown in negotiations over carriage fees.

The channels went dark at 5 p.m. and were replaced by a message from Spectrum to customers saying it hopes to restore the programming soon.

“We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase,” according to a statement posted on Spectrum’s website. “They also want to limit our ability to provide greater customer choice in programming packages forcing you to take and pay for channels you may not want.

“Spectrum is on your side and fighting to keep costs down while protecting and maximizing customer choice.”

In a statement of its own, Disney said its proposed rates are “driven by the marketplace.”

“We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Charter Communications for some time and have not yet agreed to a new market-based agreement,” according to Disney. “… Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

In Los Angeles, the move means ABC7 is no longer available on Spectrum, along with all ESPN channels, Freeform, FX, FXX and National Geographic.

The channels were pulled from Spectrum just as ESPN was beginning to air Thursday night college football games, along with coverage of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Many viewers took to social media to lash out. One viewer wrote, “So fantasy football bout to start and (Spectrum) talking about they in a fight with Disney about not keeping ESPN as part of the programming services? Y’all have until Saturday to figure this out.”

Another wrote, “Really Disney? During the US Open? I’ve never known a broadcaster to just dump their programming in the middle of a show.”

More from The Industry

Los Angeles Aug 31, 2023
share with
CBS to broadcast tribute to ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker by
Los Angeles Aug 26, 2023
share with
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, dies at age 99 by
Business Aug 26, 2023
share with
WGA: Studios’ latest offer still falls short of union demands by
Entertainment Aug 25, 2023
share with
‘Small fire’ at Pantages prompts ‘Les Misérables’ cancellations by
Los Angeles Aug 25, 2023
share with
Andy Kaufman posthumously receives Walk of Fame star by
Business Aug 23, 2023
share with
Producers release WGA offer, writers union calls it divisive move by
More
Skip to content