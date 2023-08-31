fbpx Super Blue Moon: A celestial spectacle in California and beyond
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Science / Super Blue Moon: A celestial spectacle in California and beyond

Super Blue Moon: A celestial spectacle in California and beyond

Science Aug 31, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Tom Lee/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

The California skies welcomed a celestial spectacle Wednesday evening as a full Super Blue Moon rose over the Bay Area, creating a flux of amplified beauty and wonder to the naked eye.

The Super Blue Moon made a grand appearance, seeming significantly larger than any other day of the year, according to NASA, due to what astronomers call a ‘perigean’ event. This astronomical phenomenon occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon’s perigee, its closest point to Earth in its 27-day orbit. NASA has calculated that at this point, the moon sits approximately 226,000 miles away from Earth. This specific Super Moon is unique as it marks the second occurrence this month, the prior Super Moon event having taken place early on Aug. 2.

Intriguingly, the term ‘Blue Moon’ does not imply a change of color in the Moon. Rather, it designates a special occurrence in the Moon’s cyclical pattern. NASA and Space.com elaborate that this Blue Moon is twice as special since it meets both monthly and seasonal definitions. It is considered as ‘blue’ based on the monthly categorization as it is the second full Moon in August.

However, another, older definition dating back to the 1500s also applies. This ancient label refers to the third full Moon in a season that boasts a total of four full Moons. This definition makes this Moon the last full Moon of summer, and it shares some of the seasonal names from earlier this month.

Amateur astronomers and naked-eye stargazers were in for a treat, with no need for a telescope to appreciate this extraordinary lunar event. The right pair of binoculars can offer a riveting view for those looking to get started in astronomy.

Adding to the excitement for astronomy enthusiasts, a highlight of the year’s celestial displays unfurls this upcoming weekend. The Perseids, the best meteor shower of the year, will peak, lighting up the sky with meteors streaking across it, adding to this unique spectacle of the Moon’s closest approach to our planet.

Far away from California, the Super Blue Moon shared the limelight with feathery friends as the Minnesota State Fair saw a plethora of matching outfits. It appears both families wanted to keep track of each other and chance mix-ups led to an explosion of twin dressing, creating a distinct spectacle on Earth to match the one in the skies.

More from Science

Health Aug 11, 2023
share with
UC San Diego scientists develop bacteria which can detect tumor DNA by
Education Jul 28, 2023
share with
UCSD, Texas institutions team up for promising coronavirus research by
Los Angeles Jul 21, 2023
share with
California Science Center’s Endeavour display begins vertical move by
Health Jul 06, 2023
share with
UCSD researchers develop tech to ‘edit’ malaria-spreading mosquitoes by
Health Jun 02, 2023
share with
UCLA researchers discover unexpected benefits of hormone therapy drug by
News Jun 01, 2023
share with
NASA holds public meeting to discuss preliminary findings on unidentified flying objects by
More
Skip to content