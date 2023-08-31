Super Blue Moon: A celestial spectacle in California and beyond

| Photo courtesy of Tom Lee/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The California skies welcomed a celestial spectacle Wednesday evening as a full Super Blue Moon rose over the Bay Area, creating a flux of amplified beauty and wonder to the naked eye.

The Super Blue Moon made a grand appearance, seeming significantly larger than any other day of the year, according to NASA, due to what astronomers call a ‘perigean’ event. This astronomical phenomenon occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon’s perigee, its closest point to Earth in its 27-day orbit. NASA has calculated that at this point, the moon sits approximately 226,000 miles away from Earth. This specific Super Moon is unique as it marks the second occurrence this month, the prior Super Moon event having taken place early on Aug. 2.

Intriguingly, the term ‘Blue Moon’ does not imply a change of color in the Moon. Rather, it designates a special occurrence in the Moon’s cyclical pattern. NASA and Space.com elaborate that this Blue Moon is twice as special since it meets both monthly and seasonal definitions. It is considered as ‘blue’ based on the monthly categorization as it is the second full Moon in August.

However, another, older definition dating back to the 1500s also applies. This ancient label refers to the third full Moon in a season that boasts a total of four full Moons. This definition makes this Moon the last full Moon of summer, and it shares some of the seasonal names from earlier this month.

Amateur astronomers and naked-eye stargazers were in for a treat, with no need for a telescope to appreciate this extraordinary lunar event. The right pair of binoculars can offer a riveting view for those looking to get started in astronomy.

Adding to the excitement for astronomy enthusiasts, a highlight of the year’s celestial displays unfurls this upcoming weekend. The Perseids, the best meteor shower of the year, will peak, lighting up the sky with meteors streaking across it, adding to this unique spectacle of the Moon’s closest approach to our planet.

Far away from California, the Super Blue Moon shared the limelight with feathery friends as the Minnesota State Fair saw a plethora of matching outfits. It appears both families wanted to keep track of each other and chance mix-ups led to an explosion of twin dressing, creating a distinct spectacle on Earth to match the one in the skies.