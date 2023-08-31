Golden Globes announce membership, voting committee for revamped awards

| Photo courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Now operating under new management, the Golden Globes announced Thursday most of the members of a newly created board that will select and accredit the journalists who will vote on the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, with nominations set to be announced Dec. 11.

Since its inception, the Globes has been overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization that came under fire in recent years over allegations of ethical lapses and a historic lack of Black members. In June, all rights to the awards were purchased by Dick Clark Productions and billionaire businessman-investor Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries.

The move resulted in the dissolution of the HFPA, although former HFPA President Helen Hoehne now serves as president of the Golden Globes.

On Thursday, the Golden Globes announced eight of the nine people who will serve on a Membership Board of Directors, a group responsible for “selecting, ratifying and accrediting journalists as voting members for the 81st Golden Globe Awards.” Hoehne will chair the membership board, which will also include Tim Gray, former awards editor and senior vice president of Variety, who is now the executive vice president of the Golden Globes.

Other members of the committee are Judy Lung, vice president of communications for the Toronto Film Festival; Neil Phillips, a motivational speaker and entrepreneur; Javier Porta Fouz, artistic director of the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema; and journalists Gerardo Prat, Elisabeth Sereda and Barbaros Tapan.

A ninth member will named at a later date.

“We are proud of how the Golden Globes has evolved over the past two years and where the organization is headed,” Hoehne said in a statement. “With its unique international footprint and global perspective on the entertainment world, this esteemed and trusted board truly sets the Golden Globes apart as an organization intent on recognizing achievements in film and television with superior credibility and integrity.”

It was unclear how many members will be selected to vote on the Golden Globe Awards. Under the HFPA, less than 100 people generally decide the nominees and winners.

The awards show is set for Jan. 7, but still unclear is whether it will still be held at its traditional location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Also unclear is who will broadcast the awards. The show most recently aired on NBC, but no new broadcast arrangement has been announced.