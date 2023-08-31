CBS to broadcast tribute to ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker

The Bob Barker mural at the CBS facility in West Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Mr. Littlehand/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

CBS will broadcast a special Thursday evening honoring the life and career of longtime “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker, who died at age 99 on Saturday.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of ‘The Price is Right’ fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” Margot Wain, senior vice president of CBS daytime programs, said in a statement.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true,'” Wain said. “We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

The tribute show, titled “The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

For 35 years, Barker hosted “The Price is Right,” television’s longest-running daytime game show. He was the show’s host from 1972 to 2007 and was well-known for signing off each day with the quote, “Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered.”

Barker earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Featuring an array of on-camera moments from throughout Barker’s more than 50-year career, the special will showcase his talents as a host who created special connections with countless contestants, and his evolution into a pop culture icon appearing as himself in prominent projects on both the big and small screens, network officials said.

Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker as the host of the game show, will host the tribute.