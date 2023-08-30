fbpx Smash-and-grab robbers in Pasadena steal $500K in jewelry
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Pasadena Independent / Smash-and-grab robbers in Pasadena steal $500K in jewelry

Smash-and-grab robbers in Pasadena steal $500K in jewelry

Pasadena Independent Aug 30, 2023
Pasadena PD vehicle. | Photo courtesy of Pasadena Police Department via Facebook
by
share with

A group of thieves made off with more than a half-million dollars of merchandise and pepper-sprayed the owner of a Pasadena jewelry store in the latest smash-and-grab robbery to hit a Southland retailer.

The crime occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Jewels on Lake at 415 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena Police Lt. Monica Cuellar told City News Service.

“The owner was escorting a client outside the store when a group of three males forced their way into the store, proceeded to smash jewelry display cases with hammers and fled the store with more than $500,000 worth of jewelry,” she said.

“There was possibly a fourth suspect who was the driver of the getaway car,” Cuellar said. “The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored sedan. We are collaborating with other agencies to find information on similar incidents.”

Cuellar urged anyone with information on the crime to call police at 626-744-4241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

The shop’s owner, Sam Babikian, told KTLA5 what happened.

“As soon as I opened the door, I got pepper sprayed right in my eye, my throat, my mouth,” Babikian said. “I couldn’t see anything. Then (all) I could hear was smashing and grabbing.”

Babikian made his way to a hidden panic button inside the shop, successfully contacting the police. The one thought running through his mind, he recalled, was: “I hope nobody pulls a pistol and shoots around.”

Within minutes, he estimated that around $650,000 to $750,000 in jewelry was lost during the break-in, although he has not yet taken full inventory to confirm that number, KTLA5 reported.

“Most of my merchandise is gone,” he said. “Most of the showcases are empty. This one hurts. I’m very grateful they did not harm me, they did not fight. Thank god that nothing happened to me and I’m still alive.”

Police said that because the store operates on a door buzzer system, the moment Babikian was escorting a guest out was the perfect time for the thieves to overtake him.

Babikian has been in the jewelry business for 50 years and joined the Pasadena community in 2005. He said this is the first time he’s been robbed since he started his business.

More from Pasadena Independent

Crime Aug 22, 2023
share with
Pasadena woman slain in apparent domestic-related shooting by
Crime Aug 18, 2023
share with
Pasadena man pleads guilty to machine gun possession by
Community Aug 15, 2023
share with
99-year-old Pasadena woman receives recognition for ‘Rosie the Riveter’ work by
Crime Jul 29, 2023
share with
Burglars steal priceless cross from Pasadena church by
Environment Jul 28, 2023
share with
Biden urges protections for workers amid heat wave, climate crisis by
Crime Jul 25, 2023
share with
JPL employee agrees to plead guilty to COVID relief fraud by
More
Skip to content