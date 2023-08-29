Affordable senior living apartments open in LA

Washington View Apartments. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Housing Department

A newly built 122-unit apartment building for senior citizens opened Monday in the city of Los Angeles, with 91 of those units reserved for formerly unhoused residents.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco celebrated the grand opening of Washington View Apartments, which will provide housing to senior citizens in need.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a partner in this critically important project,” Greg Ward, chief operating officer of FHLBank San Francisco, said in a statement. “This project is exactly what the bank aims to accomplish with our Affordable Housing Program and reflects our unwavering commitment to strengthening communities by helping to meet the acute need to provide stable and sustainable housing for the underserved.”

The Washington View Apartments received a $1 million Affordable Housing Program grant in 2022 for its completion from the bank.

According to a statement from FHLBank San Francisco, the bank has deployed more than $1.4 billion in AHP grants since 1990. In Los Angeles County, the bank has awarded a total of 509 AHP grants, totaling more than $223 million, for the construction or rehabilitation of 29,000 units of “quality affordable housing.”

In 2023, the bank awarded more than $26 million AHP grants to support 30 new projects around the state of California. In the county, a total of $9.9 million supported 11 projects, such as the new construction of Cudahy Seniors, located at 4610 Santa Ana St. in Cudahy.

Ward expressed his gratitude for Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution, a community lender and benefit “B” corporation that addresses unmet credit needs throughout the U.S., for facilitating the award of this grant. He extended his gratitude to Kamlager-Dove for her “commitment and focus on developing solutions to address the lack of affordable housing in L.A.”

Kamlager-Dove is serving her inaugural term representing the 37th Congressional District, which includes several neighborhoods in downtown L.A., portions of Culver City and Inglewood, which was previously represented by Mayor Karen Bass.

The congresswoman said in a statement that she was glad to celebrate the opening of the senior apartments.

“Housing is a fundamental basic human right that everyone deserves access to,” Kamlager-Dove said in a statement.

She noted the new apartment building will grant residents with “dignity and autonomy while also uplifting the importance of community- centered solutions through the inclusion of recreation rooms, support services spaces, access to adult education classes, and other essential resources.”

According to Noami Pines of Las Palmas Housing, the nonprofit overseeing services to residents, the cost of a studio would be up to $1,425, and a one bedroom would cost up to $1,419. The cost depends son the unit set aside and on any financial assistance the applicant and nonprofit may receive, Pines noted.

Tenants are expected to follow a set of house rules. If an issue arises, tenants will be offered support and assistance.

“A lease violation is issued but the case management team is really focused on support and solution,” Pines said in an email to City News Service. “If it’s repeated and becomes disruptive or a risk to other residents, the scenario would be discussed as needed.”

“For financial issues, repayment plans are highly organized and account for any support a tenant may need,” Pines added.

Developed by WPH Holdings in partnership with Las Palmas Housing, the Washington View multifamily development transformed a historic chapel, warehouse and parking lot into affordable housing with 94 one-bedroom units, 26 studios and a pair of two-bedroom homes. The project also includes an open courtyard design, which is intended to encourage social interaction between residents.

Fariba Atighehchi, president and CEO of WHP Holdings, managed the project. She said in a statement that it was something her late father dreamed of to provide affordable housing for the community.

“Washington View Apartments stand as a testament to the transformative power of community-focused development to create jobs, build connections and change lives,” Atighehchi said.