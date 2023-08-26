fbpx Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack
Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack

Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack

Orange County Aug 26, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Traveler100/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A 2-year-old filly with five career races and two first-place finishes has died after a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed this week.

Flying Cowgirl 321 was injured in the 10th race on Aug. 12 — the Los Alamitos Juvenile Challenge Stakes — in which two other horses displaced their jockeys and did not finish. She finished the race in seventh place.

She died two days later, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which lists her cause of death as pending.

All five of Flying Cowgirl 321’s races took place at the Cypress track, beginning on May 7 of this year. She had won her two previous races before her fatal injury.

Flying Cowgirl 321 was owned by Donald and Peggy Boyle, and trained by Paul Jones. Her jockey was Victor Salazar.

She is the ninth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos this year.

