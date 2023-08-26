Gasoline price rise streaks take short break in LA, OC, Riverside

The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $5.356 after dropping twice in three days following a 30-day streak of increases totaling 39.1 cents.

The average gasoline price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 34.9 cents higher than one month ago and 6.1 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.138 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $5.294, the third consecutive decrease following a run of 22 increases in 23 days totaling 28.2 cents. It is 5 cents more than one week ago, 35.8 cents higher than one month ago and 9.7 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.165 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose for the 33rd time in 35 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.254, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The Riverside County average price rose for 31 consecutive days, increasing 40.2 cents, dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, rose nine-tenths of a cent Thursday and decreased another two-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Riverside County average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 37.7 cents higher than one month ago and 7.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.119 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in San Diego County rose for the 33rd consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.356, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The San Diego County average price has risen 40.7 cents over the past 33 days, including one-tenth of a cent Friday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the week before the streak started, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price in San Diego County is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, 37.3 cents higher than one month ago and 9.2 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.079 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price decreased for the ninth consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $3.82. It has dropped 5.5 cents over the past nine days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 4.9 cents less than one week ago and one year ago, but 13.3 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.196 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”