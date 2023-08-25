‘Small fire’ at Pantages prompts ‘Les Misérables’ cancellations
A “small fire” at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood prompted cancellations of last night’s and Friday evening’s performances of “Les Misérables,” theater officials said.
Firefighters sent to the theater at 6233 Hollywood Blvd. shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday found smoke in an electrical room and a lesser amount of smoke in a backstage area, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No fire was found by the firefighters, who were told by theater staff that a there had been an earlier problem with a transformer, Humphrey said. No injuries were reported.
“Due to an electrical outage, which caused a small fire at the Hollywood Pantages, ‘Les Misérables’ performances on (Thursday and Friday) have been CANCELED,” ‘the theater said in a statement posted on social media.
“While we are grateful that nobody was harmed, the building did sustain minor damage, which we are addressing,” the statement said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”
According to the theater, ticketholders for the canceled performances have until Wednesday to go online and exchange their tickets for another performance. People who do not exchange their tickets will be issued refunds.